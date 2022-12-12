Crime in Burlington is making headlines. How does it affect residents?

Live call-in discussion: From national to local news stories, we keep hearing that gun violence and other crimes are up in Vermont, and specifically the Burlington area. This hour, we’ll begin a two-part series about crime in Vermont’s biggest city.

Host Connor Cyrus will explore resident's perceptions versus reality. Is Burlington as dangerous as the media coverage would suggest? What root causes are behind the uptick in violence? And what solutions do officials and others see?

Our guests are:



James Lyall , executive director, ACLU of Vermont

, executive director, ACLU of Vermont Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public reporter

Vermont Public reporter Ali Dieng, Burlington City councilor

Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

