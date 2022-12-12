© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Crime in Burlington is making headlines. How does it affect residents?

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published December 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST
This hour, Vermont Edition explores whether perceptions of crime in the Burlington area are as bad as recent local and national news articles suggest.

Live call-in discussion: From national to local news stories, we keep hearing that gun violence and other crimes are up in Vermont, and specifically the Burlington area. This hour, we’ll begin a two-part series about crime in Vermont’s biggest city.

Host Connor Cyrus will explore resident's perceptions versus reality. Is Burlington as dangerous as the media coverage would suggest? What root causes are behind the uptick in violence? And what solutions do officials and others see?

Our guests are:

  • James Lyall, executive director, ACLU of Vermont
  • Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public reporter
  • Ali Dieng, Burlington City councilor

Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
