A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Even after Thanksgiving, Vermont's wild turkey population is robust

Published November 30, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST
Wild Turkeys 2022 VFWD Joshua Morse-1.jpg
Courtesy of Joshua Morse, Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife
/
A group of jakes and toms in a farm field off Route 116 in Starksboro.

Instead of buying a turkey at the store, many Vermonters hunt wild turkey to eat at Thanksgiving. In total, Vermonters harvest more than 140,000 servings of wild turkey meat every year. The state's wild turkey population is very healthy, but it wasn't always thus. A wildlife biologist joins Vermont Edition to discuss how the state's wild turkey population has changed over the decades.

Our guest is:

  • Chris Bernier, wildlife biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

