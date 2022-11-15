Vermont hunters offer tips on tracking, processing and sharing the tradition

Live call-in discussion: Vermont bow hunters have been enjoying archery season for several weeks, and now, the regular deer season is open. We're talking with Vermont hunters about how and why they hunt, and the tips and traditions they pass on about dressing, processing and getting the most use out of a successful hunt.

Our guests are:



Roger Hill , is a lifelong outdoorsman in Chittenden who hunts with several generations of his family

Eric Holmgren, owner of Orange Custom Game Processing in the town of Orange

Jason and Hale Batchelder, a father and son from Elmore who hunt together

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

