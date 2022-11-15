© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont hunters offer tips on tracking, processing and sharing the tradition

Published November 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST
A man in green pants and camouflage jacket and yellow hat stands over a white-tailed deer he's killed.
Roger Hill, courtesy
/
Roger Hill of the town of Chittenden poses with the buck he shot in 2020. This hour, we're speaking with hunters about the traditions and knowledge they are sharing around deer hunting.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont bow hunters have been enjoying archery season for several weeks, and now, the regular deer season is open. We're talking with Vermont hunters about how and why they hunt, and the tips and traditions they pass on about dressing, processing and getting the most use out of a successful hunt.

Our guests are:

  • Roger Hill, is a lifelong outdoorsman in Chittenden who hunts with several generations of his family
  • Eric Holmgren, owner of Orange Custom Game Processing in the town of Orange
  • Jason and Hale Batchelder, a father and son from Elmore who hunt together

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition HuntingClimate & EnvironmentVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith