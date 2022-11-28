How Vermont is handling emergency housing and homeless prevention this winter

Live call-in discussion: Thousands of Vermonters have relied on a federal program to stay housed this year. But as the temperatures drops, money for that program is running out, even as hundreds more are relying on the state’s shelters and other emergency housing programs. This hour, we're talking to state and local officials about emergency housing and homelessness prevention this winter, and planning for the months ahead.

Our guests are:



Michael Ruggles , a transitional housing resident at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury

, a transitional housing resident at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury Katarina Lisaius , senior advisor to Dr. Harry Chen, the interim commissioner for Vermont's Department for Children and Families

, senior advisor to Dr. Harry Chen, the interim commissioner for Vermont's Department for Children and Families Sarah Russell, special assistant to end homelessness with Burlington's Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO)

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.