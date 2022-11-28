© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

How Vermont is handling emergency housing and homeless prevention this winter

Published November 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST
a render of an emergency homeless shelter in a large paved area, showing an elevated view of more than two dozen small single-unit shelter units mocked up in simple white computer graphics
City of Burlington, courtesy
/
A computer rendering of the Elmwood Community Emergency Shelter, Burlington's temporary emergency shelter initiative. A delay in constructing buildings that offer bathrooms, showers and other communtiy resources has pushed back the opening of the shelter community until January.

Live call-in discussion: Thousands of Vermonters have relied on a federal program to stay housed this year. But as the temperatures drops, money for that program is running out, even as hundreds more are relying on the state’s shelters and other emergency housing programs. This hour, we're talking to state and local officials about emergency housing and homelessness prevention this winter, and planning for the months ahead.

Our guests are:

  • Michael Ruggles, a transitional housing resident at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury
  • Katarina Lisaius, senior advisor to Dr. Harry Chen, the interim commissioner for Vermont's Department for Children and Families
  • Sarah Russell, special assistant to end homelessness with Burlington's Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO)

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
