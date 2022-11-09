© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Neurodivergent Vermonters share what inclusion looks like to them

Published November 9, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST
an illustration of human silhouettes in different shades, from red to yellow to blue to deep blue, where the brain of each silhouetted person is show to be a different systems and arrangements, signifying neurodiversity
iStock
/
"Neurodivergent" is a term used to describe brains that work differently than what is considered "typical."

Call-in discussion: ADHD, dyslexia and autism are just a few examples of how individuals can be neurodivergent. This hour, we’re discussing what it means to think differently than the "typical" mind.

Host Connor Cyrus will talk with newly diagnosed neurodivergent adults and parents of neurodivergent children to hear about their challenges and successes. He'll also talk to advocates who say every brain works differently and that the world should accommodate all brain types.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
