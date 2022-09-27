© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Burnout's mental and physical tolls, and some potential cures

Published September 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
This hour, experts discuss what causes burnout and some tips for overcoming it.

Live call-in discussion: After years of COVID challenges, teachers are burned out. Vermont’s doctors and nurses and lawyers say they are burned out, too. This hour, we'll talk with a psychiatrist, a wellness expert and a scholar about what causes burnout, and the toll it takes on people's physical and mental health. We'll also hear some tips to prevent burnout, or if you’re already there, steps to recover.

Our guests are:

  • Dr. Kelley-Anne Klein, medical director at Vermont Department of Mental Health and practicing psychiatrist who specializes in emergency care and addiction
  • Justin Garwood, associate professor at the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont, who has a U.S. Department of Education grant to study special education teacher burnout
  • Ryan Grey, director of health and wellness at the Greater Burlington YMCA

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master's degree in journalism from New York University.
