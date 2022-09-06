© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

How changes to Vermont's court system leads to lawyer burnout and alleged injustice

Published September 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
This hour, lawyers discuss recent changes to Vermont's court system and the challenges they pose for themselves and their clients.

Live call-in discussion: More than two and a half years after COVID-19 first hit Vermont, courts are still working through a backlog of cases. In addition to court closures, lawyers say changes to the way cases are filed and move through the courts is confusing and burdensome. In some cases, they say the changes have led to injustice for their clients.

As a result, many lawyers say they are experiencing exhaustion and burnout, with some contemplating career shifts.

The state is at a critical juncture — it must decide which policies to keep, which ones to tweak and which to throw out.

Our guests are:

  • Kelly Green, attorney in the state’s Defender General's office
  • Alfonso Villegas, deputy state’s attorney in Washington County
  • Teri Corsones, Vermont state court administrator

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer