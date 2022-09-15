Winooski lawmaker on winning global award and inspiring young people to run for office

State Rep. Taylor Small of Winooski received the Politician of the Year Award from One Young World, a British nonprofit that aims to empower and develop young leaders to build a fair, sustainable future for all.

Small was one of five winners out of 2,000 nominees for the award, and the only winner from the United States. She traveled to Manchester, England, to accept the award.

Our guest is:



Rep. Taylor Small, of Winooski

Small told Vermont Edition that representation matters, and young people should be considered a marginalized group.

"We don't think about what it means to be a young person in this world, and how we are often told to sit back and to listen and to learn, as if we don't have knowledge to give in these varying levels of change."

Small stressed that mentorship is a two-way street: older people can share wisdom and young people should take risks.

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.