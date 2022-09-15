© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Winooski lawmaker on winning global award and inspiring young people to run for office

Published September 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
IMG_0747.jpg
State Rep. Taylor Small accepted a Politician of the Year award from One Young World in Manchester, England, this month.

State Rep. Taylor Small of Winooski received the Politician of the Year Award from One Young World, a British nonprofit that aims to empower and develop young leaders to build a fair, sustainable future for all.

Small was one of five winners out of 2,000 nominees for the award, and the only winner from the United States. She traveled to Manchester, England, to accept the award.

Our guest is:

  • Rep. Taylor Small, of Winooski

Small told Vermont Edition that representation matters, and young people should be considered a marginalized group.

"We don't think about what it means to be a young person in this world, and how we are often told to sit back and to listen and to learn, as if we don't have knowledge to give in these varying levels of change."

Small stressed that mentorship is a two-way street: older people can share wisdom and young people should take risks.

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer