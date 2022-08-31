Voices from the 100th Champlain Valley Fair

Live call-in discussion: For many Vermonters, it's their favorite time of year—that is, fair season.

This hour, our team is taking a trip to the Champlain Valley Fair. We’ll bring you stories of the fair’s history, and speak to some of its performers, vendors and other personalities.

Our guests are:



Steve Bayner , hypnotist performing at his final fair after 30 years

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

