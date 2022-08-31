© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Voices from the 100th Champlain Valley Fair

Published August 31, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
This hour, Vermont Edition talks with longtime participants of the Champlain Valley Fair on what makes this year special.

Live call-in discussion: For many Vermonters, it's their favorite time of year—that is, fair season.

This hour, our team is taking a trip to the Champlain Valley Fair. We’ll bring you stories of the fair’s history, and speak to some of its performers, vendors and other personalities.

Our guests are:

  • Steve Bayner, hypnotist performing at his final fair after 30 years
  • Ryan Chaffin, general manager of 14th Star Brewing Co. behind the fair's CVE Century Ale
  • Curt Echo, owner of the Sausage Shack
  • Mike Guillemette, maple superintendent
  • Michelle Perry, garden center superintendent
  • Jimmy Strates, co-owner of Strates Shows operating the fairs midway, rides and attractions
  • Siri Swanson, sheep superintendent with Yankee Rock Farm in Orwell
  • Ryan Sweezey, musician playing with the Vermont Music Showcase
  • Al Villa, guest services superintendent

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith