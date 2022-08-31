Voices from the 100th Champlain Valley Fair
Live call-in discussion: For many Vermonters, it's their favorite time of year—that is, fair season.
This hour, our team is taking a trip to the Champlain Valley Fair. We’ll bring you stories of the fair’s history, and speak to some of its performers, vendors and other personalities.
Our guests are:
- Steve Bayner, hypnotist performing at his final fair after 30 years
- Ryan Chaffin, general manager of 14th Star Brewing Co. behind the fair's CVE Century Ale
- Curt Echo, owner of the Sausage Shack
- Mike Guillemette, maple superintendent
- Michelle Perry, garden center superintendent
- Jimmy Strates, co-owner of Strates Shows operating the fairs midway, rides and attractions
- Siri Swanson, sheep superintendent with Yankee Rock Farm in Orwell
- Ryan Sweezey, musician playing with the Vermont Music Showcase
- Al Villa, guest services superintendent
Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
