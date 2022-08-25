'Brave Little State' asked, why do people leave Vermont? 'Vermont Edition' wants to hear your thoughts.

Live call-in discussion: Why do people leave Vermont? What could make them return? A recent episode of Brave Little State explored these questions, and this hour, we'll listen to the full episode and hear a live conversation with reporter Myra Flynn about the experiences, thoughts and reflections she's heard about why people leave the state.

Our guest is:



Myra Flynn, reporter and engagement producer for Brave Little State

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.