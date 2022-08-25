© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

'Brave Little State' asked, why do people leave Vermont? 'Vermont Edition' wants to hear your thoughts.

Published August 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT
a green highway exit sign along a Vermont highway
Toby Talbot
/
Associated Press
Why do some people leave Vermont? Questions explored in the latest "Brave Little State" and explored in today's "Vermont Edition".

Live call-in discussion: Why do people leave Vermont? What could make them return? A recent episode of Brave Little State explored these questions, and this hour, we'll listen to the full episode and hear a live conversation with reporter Myra Flynn about the experiences, thoughts and reflections she's heard about why people leave the state.

Our guest is:

  • Myra Flynn, reporter and engagement producer for Brave Little State

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith