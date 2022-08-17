© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

As students head back to class, Vermont's schools face unprecedented staffing shortfalls

Published August 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
The Student Library Commission recommends a series of "books trending on TikTok" for summer reading. As students return to school this fall, we're talking about the staffing challenges many districts are facing.

Live call-in discussion: Students return to school later this month, but for many districts, the big question is, will they have the teachers and staff they need? This hour, we're speaking with educators grappling with a workforce shortage in schools. And with a school nurse about COVID policies this fall, and how staffing will affect that and other health issues in schools.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

