As students head back to class, Vermont's schools face unprecedented staffing shortfalls
Live call-in discussion: Students return to school later this month, but for many districts, the big question is, will they have the teachers and staff they need? This hour, we're speaking with educators grappling with a workforce shortage in schools. And with a school nurse about COVID policies this fall, and how staffing will affect that and other health issues in schools.
Our guests are:
- Clayton Wetzel, a full time school nurse in Waitsfield, director for Vermont's chapter of the National Association of School Nurses, and executive committee leader for the Vermont State School Nurses Association
- Jenn Botzojorns, superintendent of Kingdom East School District, including schools in Caledonia and Essex County
- Jamie Kinnarney, superintendent of the White River Valley Supervisory Union
- Chris Hennessey, superintendent of the Barre Unified Union School District
Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
