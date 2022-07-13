© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

How to fix a broken child care system in Vermont

Published July 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
This hour, host Connor Cyrus will discuss a recent report on Vermont's early childhood education and child care system.

As part of a larger effort to revamp Vermont’s childcare system, the state Legislature commissioned a report from education policy firms in Washington, D.C. The independent review, which was released last week, found Vermont’s early childhood education and childcare system are “fundamentally broken.”

The report suggested Vermont create a new, standalone unit in state government to focus on early childhood, with a single leader of key early childhood programs.

This hour, State Sen. Ginny Lyons, chair of the Health and Welfare Committee, will discuss the key takeaways and suggestions from the report.

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, July 14, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

child care
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
