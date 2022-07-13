How to fix a broken child care system in Vermont

As part of a larger effort to revamp Vermont’s childcare system, the state Legislature commissioned a report from education policy firms in Washington, D.C. The independent review, which was released last week, found Vermont’s early childhood education and childcare system are “fundamentally broken.”

The report suggested Vermont create a new, standalone unit in state government to focus on early childhood, with a single leader of key early childhood programs.

This hour, State Sen. Ginny Lyons, chair of the Health and Welfare Committee, will discuss the key takeaways and suggestions from the report.

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, July 14, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Share your questions for the candidates: email Vermont Edition or tweet us @vermontedition.

