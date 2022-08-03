© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Jellyfish, horses & bears, oh my! Champlain College professor recounts wilderness misadventures in new book

Published August 3, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
A white man smiles wearing a blue shirt in front of a green background; to his right is the cover of the book he authored
Lyons Press

/
Erik Shonstrom is the author of "I Probably Should've Brought a Tent."

From hiking in the Green Mountains to leading Outward Bound trips in Florida, Erik Shonstrom has decades worth of campfire-worthy adventure stories to share. Shonstrom is an associate professor of writing at Champlain College and the author of four books. In his latest book, I Probably Should’ve Brought a Tent: Misadventures of a Wildness Instructor, he shares stories from his years as an outdoor educator and wildness guide.

He speaks with Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak about introducing young adults to the outdoors, writing with levity and humor, and his own reckoning with the legacy of white men exploring "wild" spaces.

Broadcast on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

