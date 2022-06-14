© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont writer Randi Hacker teaches kids about climate change in ABC book

Published June 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
Alphabet books are a classic genre for young readers. Many of them are themed around specific kid-friendly topics—there are alphabet books about animals, fruits and vegetables, dinosaurs, you name it. One of the latest local additions to the genre is AB(zero)C: A Low-Carbon Footprint Alphabet. The book teaches the alphabet and suggests ways children can reduce their families' carbon emissions and live a more environmentally minded lifestyle.

Montpelier-based writer Randi Hacker penned the book's rhymes, alongside water color illustrations by Mary Camille Connolly. Hacker is also the founder of Home Planet Books, which publishes books for kids about the climate crisis. She speaks to Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak about her favorite letters, advice on talking to kids about difficult topics, and her decades of experience writing about the climate crisis.

Broadcast on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with Mikaela Lefrak on Twitter @MikaelaLefrak.

Vermont EditionArts & CultureChildrenBooksAuthorClimate ChangeClimate & Environment
