© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Health update: COVID-19 vaccines approved for under 5, Vermont testing sites close

Published June 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
A pharmacist in a white lab coat readies a needle with a child's dose of the a COVID-19 vaccine on the arm of a small boy sitting on his mother's lap.
Sean Rayford
/
AP
Pharmacist Kaitlin Harring administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to three year-old Fletcher Pack, while he sits on the lap of his mother, McKenzie Pack, at a Lexington, S.C. Walgreens. This hour, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine will discuss vaccinations for children under 5, which became available in the United States for the first time this week.

COVID-19 cases are falling in Vermont heading into summer, a trend seen across New England. With the availability of home tests, health officials plan to soon close state-run testing sites. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the first vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years over the weekend. This hour, we're getting a COVID update from Vermont's top health official.

Our guest is:

  • Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont health commissioner

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, June 21, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition CoronavirusDepartment of HealthMark LevineHealth & ScienceCOVID-19 VaccineKids & ParentingVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer