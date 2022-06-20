Health update: COVID-19 vaccines approved for under 5, Vermont testing sites close

COVID-19 cases are falling in Vermont heading into summer, a trend seen across New England. With the availability of home tests, health officials plan to soon close state-run testing sites. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the first vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years over the weekend. This hour, we're getting a COVID update from Vermont's top health official.

Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont health commissioner

