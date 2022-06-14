© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Biking Vermont: How to see the 14th state on two wheels

Published June 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
This hour, Vermont Edition discusses Vermont's growing trail networks and other cycling trends.

Live call-in discussion: Biking in Vermont has exploded in popularity. There are mountain bikes, fat bikes, e-bikes. New trails are constantly being added, and existing trails are growing.

This hour, we're discussing cycling trends and favorite trails with local bike experts. We'll hear about the controversy surrounding e-bikes in many Vermont communities, and how trail networks are deciding whether to allow e-bikes. We'll also get an update on Vermont's tourism industry, as more and more tourists are drawn to the state's many bike trail networks.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, June 15, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated Mary-Catherine Graziano's title. She is senior education and safety manager at Local Motion.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
