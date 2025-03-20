Vermont State University student film examines college's attempt to close libraries

Vermont State University students Lily Doton and Will Smith produced the Made Here film Error 404: Books Not Found, following the University's attempt in 2023 to close the school’s physical libraries and go entirely digital; a decision that sparked nationwide controversy and was ultimately rescinded.

courtesy filmmakers A still image from the Made Here film Error 404: Books Not Found.

On a February 2023 episode of Vermont Edition, host Mikaela Lefrak was joined by then-Vermont State University President Parwinder Grewal, and Maurice Ouimet, the vice president of admissions, to discuss and defend the change. They were joined by Elizabeth Bergman, a librarian at Lyndon. You can listen to the episode here.

The Error 404: Books Not Found premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 20th, and is available now on demand.