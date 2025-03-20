Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Made Here
Made Here

Vermont State University student film examines college's attempt to close libraries

By Eric Ford
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT

Vermont State University students Lily Doton and Will Smith produced the Made Here film Error 404: Books Not Found, following the University's attempt in 2023 to close the school’s physical libraries and go entirely digital; a decision that sparked nationwide controversy and was ultimately rescinded.

Still image from the Made Here film Error 404: Books Not Found
courtesy filmmakers
A still image from the Made Here film Error 404: Books Not Found.

On a February 2023 episode of Vermont Edition, host Mikaela Lefrak was joined by then-Vermont State University President Parwinder Grewaland Maurice Ouimet, the vice president of admissions, to discuss and defend the change. They were joined by Elizabeth Bergman, a librarian at Lyndon. You can listen to the episode here.

The Error 404: Books Not Found premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 20th, and is available now on demand.

Tags
Made Here VideoVermont State CollegesLibraries
Eric Ford
As Director of Programming Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
See stories by Eric Ford