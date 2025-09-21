Berries that will help fuel both overwintering and migrating birds

As shadows lengthen and leaves turn, those are sure signs that fall arrives soon. The first day of autumn is Monday, Sept. 22, and as we begin to think about the colder weather ahead, we're getting a list together of how to prep our gardens and landscapes to overwinter.

Birds, too, are preparing. Many species overwinter in Vermont, like chickadees, blue jays and cardinals, while others — like certain thrushes and swifts — migrate to southern climes. Right now, thousands are already taking flight overhead each night.

Whether these birds ride out the Vermont winter or head south, they all need to fuel up on nutritionally dense foods to help them through. That's when having the right food sources in your yard and gardens can make a big difference.

Research shows certain types of berry bushes and shrubs provide better nutrition for birds. And there is still time to plant some bushes to add to the landscape and help out birds.

Look first at the native shrub varieties in these two groups: dogwoods and viburnums. Studies from the past 20 years conducted at Colby College in Maine and Rochester Institute of Technology in New York examined the nutritional makeup between berries from native shrubs and those from exotic ones. The caloric content between native and exotic berries are about the same. The big difference comes in the berries' fat content, and that's what counts when you're a bird on the wing or one that's staying through Vermont's winters.

The studies showed that the fat content of berries from native shrubs can be up to 48%, whereas berries from invasive shrubs have under 2%.

Native berries grow easily and look great in the landscape while providing essential food sources for birds. Try viburnums, like nannyberry, which is Viburnum lentago; Blackhaw or Viburnum prunifolium; and American cranberry bush or Viburnum trilobum.

More: For berries that provide essential nutrients for migrating birds, plant these two types of bushes

Think about placement of these, too — they can grow into very big shrubs. The blossoms and even the stems will provide beautiful color in all seasons. Imagine their striking red stems against a snowy backdrop! Plus, these shrubs will provide tons of berries for birds.

Aside from being not as nutritionally dense, invasive species like buckthorns, Japanese barberry and Japanese honeysuckles can crowd out native habitat and affect an ecosystem's biodiversity. Do your best to remove these from your landscape, and instead, plant more native bushes.

Uncovering a rock ledge and encouraging succulents

Q: During the pandemic lock down, I was finding things to do around our yard and I discovered behind tons of overgrowth, a beautiful rock ledge in our backyard. It has taken years for me to get all the buckthorn out and remove the dead trees. Now it is becoming this stunning oasis in our backyard. Now that it is cleared and the soil is free from all the weeds, to my surprise, I have been finding beautiful succulents growing. What should I do to promote further growth and the health of them? Thanks so much! - Cathy, via email

A: If you're finding succulents like sedums in those rock ledges, plant more! Look for creeping sedums, which come in several varieties, like red-leafed and yellow-leafed.

These succulents grow best in well-drained soil, so try a sandy and light mixture with some gravel in it for better drainage.

If you'd rather not purchase succulents for planting, propagate them instead!

In the spring, take cuttings from the existing sedums, dip the cut end in rooting hormone powder, then put them in pots where they'll root quickly. Then, replant them outdoors on the rock ledge.

Older lilac bushes need a boost

Q: I have three large 20-year-old lilac bushes. I noticed last year that they didn’t have as many blooms as usual. This year, they had even less and all their leaves have been turning rust-colored over the last few months. They look like they are dying. What can I do to help them? - Suzanne, via email





A: Our region had a wet spring and that set up lilacs to have a tougher go of it this year.

The rains introduced a lot of disease to the lilacs, then in July and August, drought caused a lot of lilac leaves to shrivel up and drop early.

Plus, if these lilacs bushes are two decades old, they might need a good pruning to rejuvenate them.

More: Learn the '3-year rotational' and prune lilacs & other flowering shrubs like a pro

This winter, prune the bushes by choosing a few of the oldest canes and stems to cut down to the ground. This will encourage new ones to start growing.

Do note that it may take a couple years, but you'll get newer canes on the bushes and in time, the lilacs will flower once again.

All Things Gardening is powered by you, our audience! Send us your toughest conundrums and join the fun. Email your question to gardening@vermontpublic.org or better yet, leave a voicemail with your gardening question so we can use your voice on the air! Call Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.

Listen to All Things Gardening Friday evenings at 5:44 p.m., or Sunday mornings at 9:35 a.m., and subscribe to the podcast to listen any time.

