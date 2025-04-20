When the peepers peep, it's time to plant peas

For millennia, Indigenous peoples have practiced what Western science terms "phenology." That is the deep knowledge of cyclic phenomena occurring in nature that helps inform planting, harvesting and gathering.

Essentially, when certain things occur in nature — like tree frogs, known as "peepers," announcing their presence with a high-pitched "peep" sound — that provides a clue to do something in a garden or farm setting.

The frog's activity in early spring signals the air temperatures are warming up, and the soil is, too. This means the soil is prime for pea planting.

Most types of peas tend to grow best in raised beds because they drain soil more efficiently and warm up faster. If you don't have a raised bed and want to try your hand at building one, start with these overviews from All Things Gardening: Learn about the basics of creating wooden raised beds, and go a little deeper with different materials and styles.

After you determine where you're planting, the next task is to choose the types of peas that you'll plant. Do you love a traditional pea? Go with English podded peas. These are also called shell peas or garden peas and are the type you "shell," which means you remove the outer pod and just eat the peas inside.

If you love a sweet pea that has a crisp, edible pod, try growing sugar snap peas. Snow peas also boast an edible pod, though these grow flatter than sugar snaps. No shelling is needed for these two types; you can just pull the string from its stem and enjoy.

For a bit of color variety, choose Golden Sweet or Royal Snow, which grow yellow and purple pods. Other colorful snap pea varieties are Honey Snap II and Royal Snap II.

These pea plant varieties grow and bloom with small pink, violet or purple flowers that look really beautiful in the landscape and raised beds.



Planting peas outdoors begins the night before

Begin by gathering up your peas for planting the night before, and soak the peas in warm water to accelerate the germination rate.

Peas tend to climb as they grow, so help them along by putting a trellis down the middle of your raised bed. Twigs pushed into the soil can also act as great supports for the taller pea plants.



Use that nitrogen-rich soil to grow other plants

Nitrogen that is all around us in the atmosphere isn't easily usable for humans or for plants, and it needs to be "fixed," or converted, to be utilized. Pea plants and other legumes fix nitrogen as they grow, converting that atmospheric nitrogen into a kind of fertilizer for the soil. This nutrient source can be a great benefit for other plants.

And because you planted your peas near the center of the garden and the trellis, you'll note there is some prime real estate left on the outer edges of your raised bed. These locations will make perfect spots to plant and grow all kinds of greens that thrive in nitrogen-fixed soil, like lettuce, kale, Swiss chard and spinach.



Table gardening can help keep critters away

Q: Why does no one garden on tables? Surely not everyone plants tall crops. I just want to plant short crops like broccoli, carrots, kale and lettuce and to be able to keep critters away from them. I'll never forget the faces of two older friends of mine who worked so hard in their garden one year - they're in their mid-80s - only to have rabbits dig under their mesh fence and eat everything in their very large, beautiful vegetable garden. They didn't grow anything for two years after that, they were so demoralized. They're back at it now, with better fencing. - Kelli, in Des Moines, WA

A: For sure, you can use a table to garden on. Large containers atop a table could hold many different types of plants, from lettuces to peas to carrots.

You can purchase a raised bed frame to place on top of a table, or create an elevated raised bed on your own with a bit of basic carpentry know-how and supplies.

Begin with making a square or rectangle that's about 8 to 12 inches deep, then drill some drainage holes. Next, place that frame on some cinder blocks or stones on top of a table. Having it up off the ground means you have easy access to it and you'll (hopefully!) have fewer problems with critters.



Garden in carts for easier access

Q: I have bought two raised garden carts to plant my flowers in this year. Since I'm a senior, and I just can't bend over for any length of time, I thought these items would be great, and my aching back would love it, too. One cart would be for perennials and the other cart for annuals. I've been told that I should be using specific raised garden soil, not potting soil or garden soil, and is there special fertilizer to use, or can I use a mixture of soils? - Terry, in Williston

A: If your gardening life needs to take into account your physical needs, then an elevated garden bed or cart might be just right for you. Raised beds are higher up, which means a gardener needn't do any bending or kneeling, and if you use a mobility device, an elevated garden bed can even be wheelchair accessible.

And raised garden carts are on wheels, which means they can be moved around your lawn, if needed, for more sun or shade.

If you have a metal or wooden garden cart, drill some holes in the bottom of it to provide that essential water drainage.

As far as the soil mix for garden carts and elevated raised beds, annual vegetables and flowers can thrive in a potting soil. Added compost should make up about a quarter of the soil volume, and amend it with a handful of organic granular fertilizer.

If you're growing perennials, they'll do best with a bit more compost and even some wood chips. In colder months, the perennials will need a protected place to overwinter. Perhaps you could wheel the garden cart into a garage or a shed until next spring.

All Things Gardening is powered by you, our audience! Send us your toughest conundrums to gardening@vermontpublic.org and join the fun. Or better yet, leave a voicemail with your gardening question so we can use your voice on the air! Call Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.

