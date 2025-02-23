A vibrant, flowering houseplant to brighten winter's dark days

In its native clime in South Africa, this amaryllis-type flower is known as the bush lily, Natal lily or umayime in Zulu.

In the Western botanical world, it’s known as the clivia — so named for a British duchess who, in the late 1800s, brought the plant from a province in South Africa to her Northumberland greenhouses to cultivate it there.

These plants are easy-care and thrive in dark and dry conditions — perfect for a New England home in winter. But their price tag can cause some sticker shock. The high cost for certain colors of clivia is due mostly to the time it takes to get established and reach flowering size. In years past, certain rare varieties that bloom with peach or pink blossoms could run upwards of $300. At press time, these clivia now cost around $50.

If you're the patient type and want an easy-to-care-for houseplant that costs less, look for the more common yellow or orange clivia in your local garden center.

Once it does reach full growth, the plant can be quite large, with dark green, strap-like leaves. And though they will all have similar dark green leaves, the flowers on the clivia will likely either be bright orange or yellow.

The key to growing clivia is to make sure it gets a long rest period between October and January. It's that long rest period that initiates the flower stalk to form.

Keep it in a cool place, like a three-season porch or other room that stays in the 40 degree range. While the clivia is resting, stop watering it, unless the plant looks really wilted. And when it flowers — usually in April — it will send up a flower stalk that blooms bright orange or yellow, depending on the variety.



How to discourage rabbits from eating your garden veggies

Q: Thanks for your gardening blog. Great help always. Please provide help to keep rabbits from eating all my veg plants. Am trying to garden with grandchildren and rabbits are hard to discourage. Thanks! - Nancy, in Salem, Mass.

A: Gardening with grandkids can be so rewarding! And when rabbits and bunnies join in, they may look adorable but they can really do a lot of damage to your garden. Two humane solutions can help deter the cute critters: fencing and repellent.

If your veggie and flower gardens are compact, invest in 3-foot-tall wire fencing. Ensure the holes in the wire are fairly small, though; even larger bunnies can squeeze through some fences.

When installing the fencing, first, bend it in a sort of “L” shape, facing away from the garden to create an apron. Then cover that apron with bark mulch or put some grass seed on top.

This method works because when the rabbits reach your garden and hit the fence, when they can't fit through, their instinct is to dig down. When they dig, they’ll hit more fencing, get discouraged and move on.

If your gardens can’t be fenced in, try using repellent sprays. The types of spray that are used for deer, like Plantskydd and Deer Off, will also work for rabbits.

The key is to keep spraying it often throughout the season. That will help provide a continuous deterrent.

And you can always plant clover on your lawn to entice the rabbits! If they can get their fill of clover, they may just leave your delicious garden items and flower bulbs alone.

