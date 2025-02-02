Dramatic dahlias and sweet nasturtiums named some of 2025's winning plants

In 1932, a nonprofit group called All American Selections was formed to evaluate new flower, herb and vegetable varieties and share that information with home gardeners. It's still going strong, selecting top performers each year.

This year, some All American Selections include flower winners that would be just right for small spaces like raised beds, balcony or deck containers.

One top performer is a dahlia, called “Black Forest Ruby.” If you grow flowers on a back deck in containers or in a small garden, this dahlia grows to just 2 feet tall. And its ruby red flowers and dark jet black foliage provide plenty of back-deck drama. Because dahlias are tubers, they can be saved and used year after year.

Another pick this year is a marigold called “Mango Tango.” If you're a tad bored with marigolds, give this one a go. It's a bicolored marigold, with red and yellow flowers on double petal-filled flower heads. And it's compact, only growing about 10 inches tall; plus, it'll bloom all season long.

The petite petunia that takes its name from a blend of vanilla and berry ice cream, “Shake Raspberry," stays very compact, growing just 8 inches tall and branching out just 8 inches, too. If your deck or a patio gets really hot from several hours of direct sun, this one will stand up very well to those conditions.

Finally, this award-winning nasturtium might be a new favorite. Nasturtiums are common flowers, but many varieties trail and tend to grow all over the place. This compact and mounding type is called “The Baby Series.”

With red, gold and yellow versions, and contrasting dark green foliage, it's a stunner. It only grows 12 inches tall and wide, so it's perfect for growing in containers. And, nasturtiums are edible, so grow these on a deck and patio, and grab a few flowers and leaves to add to a salad!

Q: I’ve seen many ads for apps that will identify plant illnesses and diseases. These apps also offer suggestions for remedies. Do you recommend any apps over others? Some of my houseplants need a little help! - Celeste, in Westford



A: Some plant apps are great for some things and not so for others. For instance, Picture This is great for identifying plants but its diagnostic tool is a bit hit-or-miss.

Garden colleague Lee Miller just wrote a book called The Houseplant Guide. She said a plant care app called Planta works well to set reminders for when to water and fertilize, plus it has an ID feature and a good diagnostic tool for plant problems and care.

These apps have subscription fees, so you can check which one fits your budget and works well for you.

