Local News
A graphic with the words all things gardening in dark grey and blue-green, with a bee and a gardening hat and the vermont public logo of a triangle shaped like vermont
All Things Gardening

Know your zone with the latest planting hardiness map

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Charlie Nardozzi
Published December 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST
Purple lilacs flowers on a bush with mountains and sky in the background.
cfrantzphotos
For decades, the USDA has provided a map that helps gardeners, farmers and researchers know the average minimum winter temperatures. This helps folks know which plants grow best in certain regions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Plant Hardiness Zone Map was updated this year. It helps gardeners choose the right plants, flowers and shrubs to grow in their area.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's "Plant Hardiness Zone Map" was updated in 2023. As Vermonters begin to dream of spring and summertime planting, it's a great resource to use while choosing plants, trees and shrubs.

This first map was published in 1937 with just eight zones, showing the average winter minimum temperatures all around the country. The resource helps home gardeners and farmers know the the likeliness plants and trees in their area will survive.

And though the map has stayed fairly steady — it was updated in 1991 and again in 2012 — as the climate changes, certain zones have slightly shifted and now the map includes 13 distinct hardiness areas.

Growing climates range from zone 1 (think Alaska) to zone 13 (think Hawaii and Puerto Rico) and everywhere in between. Vermont is in zone 4 and 5, with "A" and "B" sections within those zones.

A map of Vermont with light and dark blue coloring shows average extreme minimum temperatures.
USDA Research Service and Oregon State University
/
Courtesy
The hardiness map can help you hone in on your growing zone and choose the plants that grow best in your region.

And as average winter minimum temperatures have climbed due to a warming climate, the occasional polar vortex still descends, causing really deep-cold periods in our region.

That means that though knowing what zone a plant thrives best in is a great first step, it isn't a perfect science. Do check those tags on plants, trees and shrubs when you go to purchase them at nurseries and garden centers. And know that you can always choose native plants, which are well-adapted to our climates.

You can also push the envelope a bit, too, and create "microclimate" areas that a more protected. Try planting next to a house, garage or a barn near a stone wall if you want to plant a tree, shrub that is on the fringe of one of our plant hardiness zones.

What plants would wildlife and pollinators benefit from on a sandy, sunny hillside?

Q: I'd love to create an area in my yard next to the woods that has plants to feed animals and insects. What native plants would you recommend for my sandy, sunny hillside? - Michelle, in Essex

A: There are so many to choose from, especially for areas with sandy soil and full sun! Search online for native plants that do well in those conditions or begin with native shrubs, like dogwoods, viburnums, aronia and elderberries. Berry-producing plants are great for wildlife.

Trees like hawthorn, amelanchier and mountain ash are great, as well. Then choose all kinds of perennial flowers from rudbeckia to milkweeds, asters, goldenrod, beebalm and the list goes on!

When you've chosen a few, try planting things that bloom at different times for all the various pollinators who will be visiting your sunny hillside this spring and summer.

All Things Gardening is powered by you, our audience! Send us your toughest conundrums and join the fun. Submit your written question via email, or better yet, leave a voicemail with your gardening question so we can use your voice on the air! Call Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.

Listen to All Things Gardening Sunday mornings at 9:35 a.m., and subscribe to the podcast to listen any time.

Tags
All Things Gardening All Things GardeningFood & AgricultureCharlie NardozziVermont Garden JournalClimate & Environment
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch
Charlie Nardozzi
Charlie Nardozzi is a nationally recognized garden writer, radio and TV show host, consultant, and speaker. Charlie is the host of All Things Gardening on Sunday mornings at 9:35 during Weekend Edition on Vermont Public. Charlie is a guest on Vermont Public's Vermont Edition during the growing season. He also offers garden tips on local television and is a frequent guest on national programs.
See stories by Charlie Nardozzi