© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All Things Gardening Live!
This summer All Things Gardening is getting out of the studio and into the garden. Watch our first livestream event on Wednesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Local News
A graphic with the words all things gardening in dark grey and blue-green, with a bee and a gardening hat and the vermont public logo of a triangle shaped like vermont
All Things Gardening

WATCH LIVE: All Things Gardening visits Marian and Ben in Berlin

By Charlie Nardozzi,
Mary Williams Engisch
Published June 20, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT

For our first of three livestream events this summer, Charlie and Mary will visit new homeowners Marian Wolz and Ben Kidder in Berlin, VT to tour their numerous garden spaces. The home was previously owned by a prolific gardener who received a BS in Horticulture from UVM. Marian and Ben hope to honor the original vision while keeping the workload manageable!

Charlie will give advice on how to reclaim overgrown beds, help ID different plant and flower species, demonstrate perennial pruning and division, and so much more.

Watch live on Vermont Public's YouTube channel Wednesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. so that you can ask Charlie YOUR questions throughout the show.

Tags
All Things Gardening All Things GardeningVideoGardening
Charlie Nardozzi
Charlie Nardozzi is a nationally recognized garden writer, radio and TV show host, consultant, and speaker. Charlie is the host of All Things Gardening on Sunday mornings at 9:35 during Weekend Edition on Vermont Public. Charlie is a guest on Vermont Public's Vermont Edition during the growing season. He also offers garden tips on local television and is a frequent guest on national programs.
See stories by Charlie Nardozzi
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered, Weekend Edition Saturday and Weekend Edition Sunday.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch