WATCH LIVE: All Things Gardening visits Marian and Ben in Berlin

For our first of three livestream events this summer, Charlie and Mary will visit new homeowners Marian Wolz and Ben Kidder in Berlin, VT to tour their numerous garden spaces. The home was previously owned by a prolific gardener who received a BS in Horticulture from UVM. Marian and Ben hope to honor the original vision while keeping the workload manageable!

Charlie will give advice on how to reclaim overgrown beds, help ID different plant and flower species, demonstrate perennial pruning and division, and so much more.

Watch live on Vermont Public's YouTube channel Wednesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. so that you can ask Charlie YOUR questions throughout the show.