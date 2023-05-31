© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer 2023 | All Things Gardening Live!

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT
Blue sky, green grass, white clouds and a buzzing bumble bee with the following text: Calling All Gardeners. All Things Gardening Live! Sponsored by Gardener's Supply Company
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

This summer Vermont Public’s All Things Gardening is getting out of the studio and into the garden for three live streamed gardening tours throughout the state. In June, July, and August Charlie Nardozzi and Mary Williams Engisch will meet with different Vermont gardeners to tour their landscapes, discuss what’s thriving, what’s withering, and complete a few short how-to projects, all while taking audience questions live along the way. Stay tuned for more about these live stream events, but first...

CALLING ALL GARDENERS! If you are interested in having your garden featured please click here to submit your application. Deadline to be considered for our first All Things Gardening live stream is June 14th.

And, as Charlie says, "We'll see you in the garden."

Tags
Events
Amy Zielinski
See stories by Amy Zielinski
Related Content
  • About Us
    Sept. 12 | 'All Things Gardening' Live stream event!
    Ty Robertson
    Join Charlie Nardozzi and Mary Engisch as they give you a virtual tour of a garden in Huntington, Vermont.
  • All Things Gardening
    Each week, Charlie Nardozzi joins Vermont Public’s Mary Engisch for a conversation about gardening, and to answer your questions about what you're seeing in the natural world.We'll spend time every episode addressing your gardening problems so you can stay on top of things. We want to hear from you via email, Facebook messages, tweets and phone calls to use on the air.Each show will begin with Mary and Charlie discussing a hot trend or timely chore. It could be about the weather, a technique, a new plant or a new gadget. Then, we'll talk about your questions.All Things Gardening is powered by you, our audience! Send us your toughest conundrums and join the fun. Submit your written question via email, or better yet, leave a voicemail with your gardening question so we can use your voice on the air! Call Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.Listen to All Things Gardening Sunday mornings at 9:35 a.m., and subscribe to the podcast to listen any time.
Load More