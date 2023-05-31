Summer 2023 | All Things Gardening Live!

This summer Vermont Public’s All Things Gardening is getting out of the studio and into the garden for three live streamed gardening tours throughout the state. In June, July, and August Charlie Nardozzi and Mary Williams Engisch will meet with different Vermont gardeners to tour their landscapes, discuss what’s thriving, what’s withering, and complete a few short how-to projects, all while taking audience questions live along the way. Stay tuned for more about these live stream events, but first...

CALLING ALL GARDENERS! If you are interested in having your garden featured please click here to submit your application. Deadline to be considered for our first All Things Gardening live stream is June 14th.

And, as Charlie says, "We'll see you in the garden."

