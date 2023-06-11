Try these heirloom zucchini varieties that hold up great in a baked dish

The mid-May frost and freeze in our region may have zapped your newly sprouting zucchini plants. Fear not! Now is a great time to replant, either from seed or with transplants.

And if your plants fared well and didn't feel the frost, you can even grow a second crop of zucchini.

Adding in transplants or seeds into the soil at the end of June or even early July gives them enough time to mature for a September harvest.

And think beyond the traditional zucchini plants when you're choosing varieties to try.

An Italian heirloom variety called 'Cocozelle' has elevated white and green ribs and a dense texture. These bake well, as they have less water content. Try them in dinner dishes like zucchini Parmesan.

For a zucchini fruit that leans into its tender side, try the Lebanese kousa. The 'Magda' variety has a nutty flavor and softer peel.

Buggy zuke plants? More All Things Gardening resources: Quash The Squash Bugs And Cucumber Beetles

And certain zucchini varieties also vine, so if your garden space is limited, these types grow vertically!

One of these climbing and vining zucchini types is called, 'Escalator.' It will grow up about six to seven feet tall. Train the plant to grow vertically by attaching it to a structure like a fence, pergola or trellis.

Another vining type is called 'Tromboncino.' This plant will grow between six and eight feet tall. Tromboncino won't need as much support from a fence or trellis but it will climb.

And when you harvest this zuke, you'll note there are no seeds in its long, slender neck. Instead, the seeds are all in the bulb at its base. This kind of squash is also dense and bakes well in dinner dishes.

Consider zucchini's favorite conditions when you're planting. The plants like full sun and well-drained, fertile soil. If you choose the type that climb and vine, have trellises set up ahead of time to train them to grow upward.

And zucchini plants and other squash varieties can have issues with pests, especially vine borers and squash bugs.

Keep them at bay by looking for the copper-colored eggs and squish them. Another method to keep your zukes critter-free is to grow nasturtiums alongside the zucchini plants. These flowers act as a cloaking device of sorts and confuse the squash vine borer adult. They won't be able to find the zucchini and therefore, won't be able to lay their eggs.

Harvest zucchini on the small side when the yellow flowers are still attached. And the more you harvest, the more you get!

Q: I want to save and reuse some of the potting soil that I'm using in my potato grow bags after the harvest this year. How do you suggest I do this? What type of container should I store the soil and where do I store it? How much compost should I add to the soil next year so I can use it again? - Kim, via email

A: If your potato plants are healthy and you don't encounter issues with diseases or insects, then yes, you can reuse that same soil next year.

Store the used soil in a large plastic garbage bag or a bucket and keep it inside a shed or garage, where it can stay cool and dry over the winter.

Then next year, mix in some fresh potting soil or compost and fluff up any compacted soil. Then you can use it for any kind of plants.

