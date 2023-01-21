© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with the words all things gardening in dark grey and blue-green, with a bee and a gardening hat and the vermont public logo of a triangle shaped like vermont
All Things Gardening

If your home-grown tomatoes are destined to become sauce, plant a variety with sweet flavor and dense pulp.

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Charlie Nardozzi
Published January 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
Round, red tomatoes on a vine with green leaves.
hdagli/Getty Images
/
E+
Certain tomatoes types lend themselves well to cooking down into pastes and sauces. When you're planting and transplanting tomatoes this spring, try some varieties that grow dense fruits with fewer seeds and are less watery.

You may plan to plant some tried and true tomato varieties each year because they've proven their worth in your veggie garden. Still, save some space to audition a couple of new types this year.

Full-size or cherry, tomato varieties are endless. You can hone in on some types that fit your eating and cooking plans (are you a slice-it-on-a-sandwich or a cook-it-down-to-paste person? Or both?).

An Italian heirloom variety called, Blue Beech, arrived in the United States around World War II. This one is called a "sausage"-type tomato, not for its taste but because of its elongated shape. Blue Beech is best used as a paste tomato so if you plan to grow lots of tomatoes for canning pastes and sauces, Blue Beech grows big, dense and with few seeds. This one also remains fairly disease-free.

A hybrid variety called, Marmalade, is an orange tomato that grows very uniform, round orange tomatoes with no cracking or splitting with a great taste.

Captain Lucky is an old Beefsteak heirloom with green flesh and streaks of pink, red and yellow through it. This grows very dense and isn't watery, which would make it a good choice for cooking.

And for a new taste and texture experience, a red cherry tomato variety called, Mochi, claims to have more of a gumdrop texture. It's a dwarf indeterminant that will grow up to three feet tall and continue to produce fruit all summer long, even into the fall.

Q: I've got a six year old Brown Turkey fig. It's never been properly cut back and I'm wondering, when's the best time to do that? How much of it can I cut back? - Beth, in Hyde Park

A: Late winter or spring, as you're starting to transition it to being back outside again, is the best time to prune your fig.

As far as what to prune back, aim to leave a nice structure to it. Don't prune away too much because that will affect fruit production.

And if you're having a hard time getting your fig to fruit, also in spring, plan to pull it out of its container and root prune it. Take a saw or a knife and cut into the root ball, taking out up to a third of it. Then mix in some compost, a bit of lime, some fertilizer then keep it well-watered. You'll get a bunch of figs this year!

All Things Gardening is powered by you, the listener! Send your gardening questions and conundrums and Charlie may answer them in upcoming episodes.

You can also leave a voicemail with your gardening question by calling Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.

Hear All Things Gardening during Weekend Edition with Vermont Public host Mary Williams Engisch, Sunday mornings at 9:35.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch by tweeting us @vermontpublic. We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags
All Things Gardening All Things GardeningCharlie NardozziFood & AgricultureVermont Garden JournalWinter
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered, Weekend Edition Saturday and Weekend Edition Sunday.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch
Charlie Nardozzi
Charlie Nardozzi is a nationally recognized garden writer, radio and TV show host, consultant, and speaker. Charlie is the host of All Things Gardening on Sunday mornings at 9:35 during Weekend Edition on Vermont Public. Charlie is a guest on Vermont Public's Vermont Edition during the growing season. He also offers garden tips on local television and is a frequent guest on national programs.
See stories by Charlie Nardozzi