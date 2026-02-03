Creating accessible instructions for blind LEGO fans
New tax credits for Vermonters, what to do about those giant icicles hanging from your roof, and a man in Massachusetts whose non-profit converts visual LEGO-building instructions into text-based ones for the blind and visually impaired.
