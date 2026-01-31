Capitol Recap: Plans to deregulate Vermont’s health insurance market
In this week’s edition of the Capitol Recap, an update from Vermont
Public’s Peter Hirscheld and Lola Duffort about how Gov. Phil Scott’s
administration is proposing to partially deregulate the health insurance
market, among other changes.
