Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Arrested after mistakenly crossing the border from Canada.

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Stephanie ColombiniAdiah GholstonPeter Engisch
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
The Frequency podcast cover art

Plans to close an addiction services program in Burlington, communities experiencing salt shortages amid the snowy weather, plus a Bulgarian man held by U-S Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Massachusetts after he says he was arrested after mistakenly crossing the border from Canada.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch and Blue Dot Sessions.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News The FrequencyLocal News
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined Vermont Public in 2025 as News Editor after more than a decade working in public radio. She previously worked at WUSF in Tampa, Florida, where she won dozens of state and national awards reporting on health care, hurricanes and other issues. She also contributed stories for NPR and KFF Health News as part of a national reporting collaborative. Colombini has also worked as an editor, producer and host. She hails from New York and spent her early journalism years working at WCBS Newsradio 880 in New York City and WFUV, based at her alma mater Fordham University.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Adiah Gholston
See stories by Adiah Gholston
Peter Engisch
As a former recording studio owner and jazz fusion pianist, Peter brings a unique perspective when engineering music for Vermont Public. He apprenticed during the 1980's at the same NYC studio where Madonna, Duran Duran and B-52's recorded iconic albums. He cracked the Top 10 on the Smooth Jazz Charts internationally with his ensemble Eight02 and earned a Grammy nomination for his work on Utah Philips' tribute album.
See stories by Peter Engisch