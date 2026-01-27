Arrested after mistakenly crossing the border from Canada.
Plans to close an addiction services program in Burlington, communities experiencing salt shortages amid the snowy weather, plus a Bulgarian man held by U-S Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Massachusetts after he says he was arrested after mistakenly crossing the border from Canada.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast.
