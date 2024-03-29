Why a solar eclipse is special

A solar eclipse is a special event that happens when the moon moves in front of the sun and casts its shadow onto the earth. On April 8, 2024, there will be a total solar eclipse. Depending on where you are, you can watch as the day turns to night for a few amazing minutes. But, how does our small moon completely block the big, big sun? Join Elizabeth for some hands-on, thumbs-up investigations as we learn more about the solar eclipse and how to safely watch it.

Featured book: Someone is Eating the Sun by Ruth Sonneborn. Illustrated by Eric Gurney. Published by Random House Books for Young readers, First Edition, September 12, 1974.

What makes a shadow?

Shadows are tricky! Sometimes you see them and sometimes you don’t. What is going on? Investigate together with Elizabeth to figure out what makes a shadow and make a few tricky shadows of your own.

Featured book: Bear Shadow, written and illustrated by Frank Asch. Reissue edition, Monnbear’s Shadow, published by Aladdin, August 19, 2014.

About this series

