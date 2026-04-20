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State officials seek public input as they craft new plan on aging in Vermont

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:12 PM EDT
An older couple walks down a dirt pathway.
Adobe Stock
Vermont’s Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living is developing its next State Plan on Aging and wants public input to help make it reflect real community needs and priorities.

By 2030, one in three Vermonters will be over the age of 60. To better support older adults in the years ahead, Vermont’s Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living is developing its next State Plan on Aging, and they want your input.

The new plan, which will target fiscal years 2027-2030, will be used as a roadmap to help the state, Vermont's five area agencies on aging, and local providers better support older adults so they can remain healthy, independent and connected to their communities.

Developing a state plan on aging is also a federal requirement under the Older Americans Act.

According to DAIL's website, the new plan will help make sure older adults can easily get what they need, including healthy meals, wellness programs, reliable transportation and support for caregivers. The state also wants to ensure older adults understand available benefits and are kept safe from abuse.

Because the state’s aging population is growing rapidly, officials with DAIL say public input is essential to make sure the next phase of the plan reflects real community needs and priorities.

Written comments can be submitted electronically to DAIL's Jason Pelopida or by mail to Jason Pelopida, Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, Adult Services Division, 280 State Drive HC 2 South, Waterbury, VT 05671.

A virtual session will be held on Teams for the public to provide comments on Wednesday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Tags
Local News Aging in VermontLocal News
Nina Keck
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex.
See stories by Nina Keck

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