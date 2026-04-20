State officials seek public input as they craft new plan on aging in Vermont

By 2030, one in three Vermonters will be over the age of 60. To better support older adults in the years ahead, Vermont’s Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living is developing its next State Plan on Aging, and they want your input.

The new plan, which will target fiscal years 2027-2030, will be used as a roadmap to help the state, Vermont's five area agencies on aging, and local providers better support older adults so they can remain healthy, independent and connected to their communities.

Developing a state plan on aging is also a federal requirement under the Older Americans Act.

According to DAIL's website, the new plan will help make sure older adults can easily get what they need, including healthy meals, wellness programs, reliable transportation and support for caregivers. The state also wants to ensure older adults understand available benefits and are kept safe from abuse.

Because the state’s aging population is growing rapidly, officials with DAIL say public input is essential to make sure the next phase of the plan reflects real community needs and priorities.

Written comments can be submitted electronically to DAIL's Jason Pelopida or by mail to Jason Pelopida, Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, Adult Services Division, 280 State Drive HC 2 South, Waterbury, VT 05671.

A virtual session will be held on Teams for the public to provide comments on Wednesday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.