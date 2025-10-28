Rutland residents remember former state senator and business owner Bill Carris

People across Rutland County are remembering former state senator and business owner Bill Carris, who died Oct. 22. He was 81.

Carris was known in Rutland for his success in business as well as politics, his sense of humor, support of local arts, and his compassion for those in recovery.

Professionally, he helped grow Carris Reels, the company his father started in Rutland in 1951. Today it has plants across North America. Upon his retirement in 2005, Carris made good on a longstanding plan to turn the multi-million dollar company over to its employees.

The very next year, Carris entered politics as a Democrat. He served three terms as a popular state senator in a county that leaned heavily Republican. In Montpelier, Carris was chosen as Senate majority leader.

“He was extremely popular and it crossed party lines," said former state Sen. Kevin Mullin, one of the Rutland County Republicans who served alongside Carris. “He really cared for people and he did a lot of good without trying to get any recognition for it,” Mullin added.

Mullin described Carris as a gifted lawmaker who cared deeply about the Rutland region and fought passionately for causes he was concerned about, like substance abuse recovery and the arts.

Carris himself had been in recovery for decades.

“I think the main thing to remember is that Bill saw the value in everyone, and he would go to bat to try to make sure that people got a second chance in life,” Mullin said.

Carol Driscoll, the former longtime executive director of the Carving Studio in West Rutland, said Carris, along with his wife Barbara, were strong supporters of local arts organizations, especially those involving sculpture.

“I think history was really important to Bill,” Driscoll said. "He appreciated the historical connections between local sculpture and Rutland’s marble industry and the area's manufacturing past. It just seemed like whenever there was something that we needed, he had the connections that would help.”

Driscoll said she also appreciated Carris' ability to tell it like it is and not mince words.

“He was just incredibly refreshing and made me laugh like hell,” she said, getting emotional.

“He had a great sense of humor,” agreed Peg Flory, another former Republican state senator from Rutland County who served alongside Carris.

His legacy, she said, was clear: “To cherish the place you grew up, cherish your community and do what you can to better it."

"And he did that," Flory said. "Vermont and particularly Rutland County are better because Bill was here."

Bill Carris is survived by his wife Barbara, and their four children Emily, Jesse, Jenne, and Tracy.