Beta Technologies reaffirms a commitment to Vermont as IPO powers its growth

Vermont Public | By Zoe McDonald
Published December 15, 2025 at 4:36 PM EST
A futuristic white aircraft is being worked on in a manufacturing facility.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Beta Technologies employees work on an Alia CX300, the company's electric CTOL (conventional takeoff and landing) aircraft at their South Burlington manufacturing facility on Friday, Dec. 12.

The South Burlington-based electric aircraft company Beta Technologies says it’s committed to growing in Vermont.

The nearly 8-year-old company went public last month, raising more than $1 billion in its initial public offering. It manufactures electric planes, propulsion systems and chargers for those planes, which it has already installed at dozens of airports in the U.S.

CEO Kyle Clark said he expects the company to add close to 1,000 employees to its workforce over the next 18 months.

A man sits while speaking and gesturing, and a woman sits to his right, smiling.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Beta Technologies CEO Kyle Clark speaks during a press visit to the company's South Burlington manufacturing facility on Friday, Dec. 12. Katie Clark, his wife and head of corporate culture, sits beside him.

“Those people will be predominantly in Vermont.” Clark said during a press conference held Friday at the company’s South Burlington manufacturing facility. “Naturally, as an aerospace company, we have to have some people that are out in the world as we start shipping these aircraft to support them. But the nucleus will stay here in Vermont.”

He said around 10% of its employees work outside of Vermont, and he expects that ratio to stay consistent as the company grows.

As for whether those future employees will also come from Vermont, Clark gestured toward the Burlington Technical Center’s Aviation, Career, and Technical Education Center, which neighbors the manufacturing facility.

He said the company is working with colleges and technical programs in the state to put together learning curriculums that could help funnel students into the electric aircraft industry. Last month, Beta hosted a career day aimed at job seekers and high school students that attracted 600 people.

People walk amid electric battery manufacturing equipment in a large gray and white room.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Beta Technologies is projected to add close to 1,000 employees to its workforce over the next 18 months. CEO Kyle Clark said most of those positions will be based in Vermont.

Beta’s future is dependent on getting its products certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. To do that, the company has taken a piecemeal approach. Most recently, the FAA certified the Hartzell propeller used on Beta’s Alia planes. The move was considered a step in the right direction for BETA’s electric motor, which is currently in the certification process.

As of right now, the company’s two primary aircraft are not FAA certified for commercial use. The company projects its more traditional CTOL (conventional takeoff and landing) aircraft will be granted certification by early 2027.

Clark said a new program from the FAA could expedite the process for its eVTOL — or electric vertical takeoff and landing — aircraft. Clark said the Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program, part of President Donald Trump’s “Unleashing American Drone Dominance” initiative, could allow its aircraft to “go out into the world sooner in controlled environments.”

“In our case, it's for cargo, medical and logistics applications prior to passenger applications,” Clark continued. “So we are building aircraft fit for that program presently.”

Applications for the program, which requires private sector manufacturers to partner with states, are due this month.
Zoe McDonald
Zoe McDonald is a digital producer in Vermont Public’s newsroom. Previously, she served as the multimedia news producer for WBHM, central Alabama’s local public radio station. Email Zoe.
