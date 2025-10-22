Former Addison County sheriff sentenced to 2 years of probation

Former Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton was sentenced to two years of probation on Wednesday after pleading guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct and simple assault, lesser charges than what he initially faced.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Newton received a deferred sentence on the lewd and lascivious conduct charge, which means it can be expunged from his record if he successfully completes his probation.

Newton’s probation conditions include attending domestic violence rehabilitation counseling, getting screened for alcohol and mental health issues, and attending counseling for any issue identified in a court-ordered psychosexual evaluation.

The criminal case was filed three years ago after a woman accused Newton, who was still sheriff at the time, of sexually and physically abusing her. Newton initially faced sexual and domestic assault charges that could have carried a life sentence.

Vermont Public generally does not identify victims of sexual or domestic assault.

The woman met Newton after asking the Addison County Sheriff’s Department for help dealing with an abusive partner, according to a police affidavit. Newton agreed to investigate and after several months, Newton and the woman started a relationship.

The woman told state police that in February 2022 there were multiple sexual encounters where Newton ignored her requests to stop, restrained her against her will and choked and hit her with a belt.

As part of the plea agreement, Newton admitted to striking the woman’s buttocks and causing bruising, according to court records.

The woman, speaking to the court during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, said the incident has “shattered my trust in the system and the community.”

“I went to the defendant because I thought he would make me safe — now I don’t know where to turn to be safe,” she said. “Bruises may fade with time, but the damage remains. The fear, the loss of trust and the emotional pain do not heal as easily as skin does.”

The woman also told the court that she no longer supported the plea agreement in part due to a Facebook post Newton made after pleading guilty. In the post, Newton called the investigation into the allegations “very one sided” and said he was pleading guilty “over a small bruise.”

Judge John Pacht told the court he was concerned that Newton wasn't taking responsibility for his actions, despite his guilty plea.

“To the extent there are any more suggestions on some social site that he did nothing wrong or it was a slight bruise … I did observe the bruise and it was way more than slight,” Pacht said. “We just heard how powerful her expression is of being violated. To continue to mock that would be extraordinary concerning the court and suggest very little acceptance of responsibility.”

Newton, in a brief statement, told the court he had accepted responsibility.

“I’ve taken great steps in healing from all of this and moving forward and I’ll continue to do that,” Newton said.

Newton refused to step down as sheriff after he was charged in 2022, though a court order barred him from engaging in law enforcement activity while the case was pending.

He decided not to run for office again and stepped back from his duties after he was arrested. Michael Elmore, a deputy sheriff, took over day-to-day operations and was elected sheriff in late 2022.