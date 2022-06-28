Addison County Sheriff charged with sexual and domestic assault. He doesn’t plan to resign.

Despite facing several criminal charges including sexual assault, Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton plans to remain in office.

Newton faces four charges: two counts of sexual assault, one count of domestic assault and a charge of unlawful restraint. He pleaded not guilty to all four counts on Tuesday.

State police arrested Newton, 50, after a nearly four-month investigation. He’s accused of having non-consensual sex with a woman he was in a relationship with, according to court documents.

State police referred the investigation to the Washington County State’s Attorney’s office which filed the charges. The Addison County State’s Attorney’s office recused itself to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

During Tuesday's arraignment, Judge John Pacht ordered Newton not to engage in any law enforcement activity as one of several conditions of release. Newton's attorney, Jason Sawyer, said that would not prevent Newton from carrying out his duties.

"I think he's comfortable remaining sheriff and doing his other duties as sheriff that keep him busy without engaging in law enforcement activities,” Sawyer said.

Newton is also not allowed to possess or buy a firearms and cannot contact the alleged victim, according to his court-ordered conditions of release.

But at least one elected official in Addison County says Newton should resign. High bailiff David Silberman served as acting sheriff on Tuesday after Newton was arrested. In the past, the high bailiff’s role was to oversee and even arrest the sheriff. Today, the role is largely a ceremonial position.

“The only tool, so to speak, at my disposal, is to make it clear to Peter that he needs to resign for the good of the county,” Silberman said. “When the sheriff has been accused of sexual assault and awaiting trial, I just don’t see how he can be an effective leader of a law enforcement agency,

Newton, who was elected sheriff four years ago, said in May that he wouldn’t seek re-election – a decision that came after VTDigger reported that state police were investigating him.

Two Republican candidates for Addison County Sheriff are facing off in the August primary: Michael Elmore, a sergeant in the Addison County Sheriff’s office, and Ron Holmes, who’d previously been a deputy sheriff and served as high bailiff.

