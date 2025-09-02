Vermont school bus drivers resume work after employer lifts lockout, but contract still not set

School bus drivers and monitors contracted to serve a southern Vermont school district were finally able to get behind the wheel on Tuesday after their private employer ended its lockout of their union. As the contentious contract negotiations continue, school district officials are getting more involved.

Travel Kuz lifted its lockout of Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Schools bus drivers and monitors represented by the Vermont Teamsters Local 597 union on Labor Day.

The union spent nearly two weeks picketing after their employer Travel Kuz, a subsidiary of Beacon Mobility, locked them out of the company’s Vermont headquarter offices in Brattleboro amid contract disputes. Travel Kuz sent a cease and desist letter to the union last week, accusing the union of "unlawful picketing" and endangering student safety.

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Schools had to use replacement drivers to transport students to school during the first few days of classes. Families within the WSESU school district raised concerns about the bus service to the district, according to a letter sent to families last Friday from WSESU Superintendent Mark Speno.

Speno apologized for the “inadequate planning and poor service’” provided by Beacon Mobility.

“The level of service we have experienced is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Speno wrote. “ Our students, families, and community deserve reliable, safe, and timely transportation. I will continue to provide updates as we hold Beacon accountable and work to resolve this extremely frustrating situation.”

Speno wrote the district’s administrators held a meeting last week with Beacon representatives where they shared feedback and expectations of service.

District administrators are having a follow-up meeting with the company on Wednesday.

A representative for Travel Kuz said in a press release that the union’s willingness to reengage in contract deliberations is what persuaded the company to lift the lockout.

“We care deeply about our drivers and want to be sure they feel valued and fairly paid for the vital work they do,” the press release said. “We are optimistic about the path forward. With good-faith conversations and a shared commitment to the community, we believe we can finalize an agreement that honors our employees, provides peace of mind for families, and strengthens Brattleboro for the future.”

Curtis Clough, president of Vermont Teamsters Local 597, said the union has been open to contract negotiations throughout the lockout. The last proposal the union received was last Wednesday which Travel Kuz apparently withdrew, according to Clough.

There has been no further contact between Travel Kuz and the union since Friday, Cough said, including no offers to set up future bargaining dates.

Unionized drivers and monitors were notified of the lift Monday through an employee letter, but the company has yet to notify the union directly (at the time of this publication), according to Teamster union representative Lena Melentijevic.

The union’s filing of an unfair labor practice charge against Travel Kuz with the National Labor Relations Board is still ongoing, Clough said, and has been amended with claims that Travel Kuz made false statements in a press release and in a captive audience meeting.

The union is looking for a pay increase, enhanced health benefits and a provision to ensure workers get paid on time.

Travel Kuz, also known as FM-Kuzmeskus, Inc., has not responded to multiple requests from Vermont Public for comment. But officials have previously said the union’s requests would significantly drive up costs for the company.

‘We continue to be engaged in our desire to negotiate a fair contract for the workers at the Brattleboro location,” Clough said. “I think that the last week has proven the value of those workers and their experience, their knowledge and their skill. We hope that F-M Kuzmeskus will come to the table and negotiate a fair contract that reflects that.”

