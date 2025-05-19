2 families displaced, dozens of buildings damaged after weekend storms across Vermont

Flash flooding closed roads and inundated downtowns Saturday across the Green Mountain State.

White River Junction was hit especially hard, and appears to have seen the worst of the damage.

Flash flooding following a microburst forced the Veterans Affairs Hospital there to move its emergency department to higher ground.

A hospital spokesperson said patient care was not interrupted, and continues at the new, drier location.

Meanwhile, Hartford Fire Chief Scott Cooney said at least 31 buildings were damaged across the community, due to a combination of rain and wind damage.

He said residents in five apartments and homes were urged to evacuate over the weekend, and at least two families were still displaced as of Monday. Cooney said one was being housed by the Red Cross, and the other was staying with relatives while waiting for their home to be repaired.

The fire chief said the National Weather Service confirmed the town experienced a damaging microburst, with gusts of 65 to 80 mph.

"The hail and wind damage was immediately underneath the core of the storm," he said.

Cooney said people returning to their homes should take precautions before going inside.

"In a lot of these instances, power systems are affected in the home that should be checked by a certified electrician or somebody else in fire prevention," he said.

He said the fire department or local warden are available to help determine if a structure is safe to enter.

Flooding also forced road closures and washouts in Lamoille County and the Mad River Valley — though first responders there said the damage was less severe than in other recent floods.

Route 100 was closed in Waitsfield over the weekend, as was Route 15 in Cambridge.

Waitsfield Fire Chief Jared Young said he wasn't aware of any businesses flooding, but did hear of some wet basements.

"We were not dispatched to any structural damage or anything in that nature," he said. "It was mostly just roadways that were affected by culverts, and ditches overflowing and just a lot of roads getting partially or completely washed out."

In Cambridge, Highway Manager Eric Boozan said the pharmacy flooded, but that he hadn't heard of impacts to other buildings in town.

As of Monday afternoon, Williamson Road in Cambridge remained closed, and Boozan said Lower Pleasant Valley Road will be closed Tuesday as crews replace a blown culvert there.

Flooding and heavy rainfall are the sorts of impacts Vermont is likely to see more of in the coming decades and centuries, as New England gets more frequent extreme rainfall because of human-caused climate change.