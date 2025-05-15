Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Tiny Desk Vermont
Performances and interviews with local artists from NPR's Tiny Desk Contest.

Vermont musicians Chris Nicotera and Elbi Lewes share their Tiny Desk Contest submissions

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch,
Adiah Gholston
Published May 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Photos by Catherine Morrissey and Adiah Gholston (Vermont Public) / Photo illustration by Sophie Stephens (Vermont Public)

Nearly 40 Vermont musicians submitted their videos to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. Vermont Public chatted with a few about the original songs they chose and their video ideas.

Thousands of musicians from across the country have been waiting to see whether they’ll get to perform on one of the biggest stages in music media today.

This week, NPR announced the winner of the annual Tiny Desk Contest, which provides an unsigned artist with the opportunity to record one of the namesake shows — and get all the exposure that comes with it.

Ruby Ibarra was chosen as this year's winner for her performance of the song "Bakunawa."

Nearly 40 artists from Vermont submitted entries this year, and we’ve chosen a few to share with you.

We'll hear from instrumentalist Chris Nicotera and singer-songwriter Elbi Lewes.

Chris Nicotera

Chris Nicotera
Chris Nicotera
/
Courtesy
Chris Nicotera played an original composition inspired by the Green Mountains in his Tiny Desk Contest video.

Who: Chris Nicotera is a classically trained guitarist from the Northeast Kingdom.

What: For the contest, Nicotera played one of his own compositions, a lullaby with a Latin American motif, inspired by the Green Mountains he sees outside his window everyday.

Fun fact: His folks got him into playing guitar to keep him out of trouble. He says it worked. Nicotera taught guitar for 50 years and is now retired.

Elbi Lewes

Who: Lily Burris is a Shelburne native and NYU student whose musical persona is Elbi Lewes.

What: Elbi Lewes performs a song written after the release of her debut album, Manmade. She felt like the song represented her growth in songwriting. For the Tiny Desk Contest submission, Lewes plays guitar and sings, while her childhood friend, Stella Ewald, accompanies on violin.

Fun fact: In the second chorus of the song "Winning," Lewes' lyrics — “If I ever leave/ I know I won’t go far/ Just to where the grass is green/ 'cuz at least I’ll have a yard" — are an homage to longing for home in Vermont while still wanting to stay in the city.
