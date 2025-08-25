Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Tourism officials hope a new brand mark will bring more visitors to Vermont

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The word 'Vermont' in all caps, under a stencil of a mountaintop with a circle over it
Courtesy
/
State of Vermont
The logo that Vermont tourism officials currently use in promotional materials is called "Moon over Mountains.” Commissioner of Tourism Heather Pelham says a new brand mark could help "engender a stronger brand affinity."

Nike has its swoosh. McDonald’s, its golden arches. But what would Vermont’s signature brand mark look like?

The state’s tourism department is working to figure that out.

Tourism Commissioner Heather Pelham said her staff has submitted a request for proposals to develop a visual symbol that distills the essence of Vermont in promotional campaigns.

“We feel there’s the opportunity to have a more consumer-facing mark, specifically for tourism, that would distinguish some of our efforts across the country as we’re talking to folks that might be able to engender a stronger brand affinity with Vermont,” Pelham said.

Think, “I Love New York,” Pelham said, or, “Virginia is for lovers” — both of which have accompanying logos used to promote tourism in those states.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont is partnering with local businesses to encourage Canadians to travel to the state

“We have all this brand research about what people think about Vermont, what their perception is,” she said. “How do we channel that into a mark that hopefully inspires them to visit?”

Pelham said she thinks Vermont can improve on its current logo, called “Moon over Mountains.” It’s a circle over a roughly stenciled outline of the Green Mountains.

Will a new brand mark change the future of tourism in Vermont? I don’t think so. But will it help in our efforts? Yes, I believe it will.
Commissioner of Tourism Heather Pelham

Earlier research conducted by the department suggests the characteristics that define Vermont vary from person to person. But “scenic beauty” and “friendly and welcoming” are common threads.

“People feel they can come here and have a sense of peace and relaxation and renewal, and those are kinds of the themes that always come out and rise to the top,” Pelham said.

Department officials say the state will likely select a firm to develop the brand mark in a few weeks, and there’s not yet a set budget for the endeavor.

Pelham said she hopes to have the new symbol ready for the 2026 summer tourism campaign, and the process to get there will involve “art” and “creativity.”

“It’s hard to say exactly how one artist or creative would approach that versus another,” she said. “But it will be backed by research and it will be tested. And we’ll make sure we get lots of feedback.”

The brand mark is part of a broader effort by the state to boost a tourism industry that’s suffered this year from a sharp drop in Canadian visitors.

More from Vermont Public: Some Canadians are canceling trips to Vermont because of Trump

Republican Gov. Phil Scott said this week that reversing those declines will be difficult. He recently met with the premiers of several Canadian provinces.

“They’re offended. And they’re hurt,” Scott said. “And I don’t know what we’re going to be able to do to fix that overnight. It’s going to take some time.”

Pelham said the loss of visitors from Canada this year underscores the need to build a more durable tourism industry.

“Will a new brand mark change the future of tourism in Vermont? I don’t think so,” Pelham said. “But will it help in our efforts? Yes, I believe it will.”
Latest Stories