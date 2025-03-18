Here are the 2024 Vermont Book Awards finalists

Spring is nearly here, which means longer days, muddier roads — and, for enthusiasts of the written word, the announcement of the Vermont Book Awards finalists.

The awards honor outstanding local work in fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and children’s literature. The prizes are overseen by Vermont Humanities and the state Department of Libraries.

Catherine Hurley / Vermont Public Miciah Bay Gault

Miciah Bay Gault directs the Vermont Book Awards, and joined Vermont Public's Jenn Jarecki to reveal the 2024 finalists.



Creative nonfiction

William Homestead for Not Till We Are Lost: Thoreau, Education, and Climate Crisis

Lucy Ives for An Image of My Name Enters America

Adrie Kusserow for The Trauma Mantras: A Memoir in Prose Poems

Ethan Tapper How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World

More from Vermont Public: Bestselling author Chris Bohjalian publishes his 25th book



Fiction

M.T. Anderson for Nicked

Maria Hummel for Goldenseal

Carolyn Kuebler for Liquid, Fragile, Perishable

GennaRose Nethercott for Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart

More from Vermont Public: Like romance or fantasy novels? Here's a 'romantasy' starter list



Poetry

Julia C. Alter for Some Dark Familiar

Kellam Ayres for In the Cathedral of My Undoing

Margaret Draft for Nowhere Was a Lake

Alison Prine for Loss and Its Antonym

More from Vermont Public: Northeast Kingdom poet-artist Toussaint St. Negritude



Children’s literature

Emma Hunsinger for How it All Ends (Middle grade graphic novel)

(Middle grade graphic novel) Kekla Magoon for The Secret Library (Middle grade novel)

(Middle grade novel) Tanya Lee Stone for Remembering Rosalind Franklin (Picture book)

Winners will be announced May 3 during the Vermont Book Awards celebration at the College Hall chapel in Montpelier. The dessert and cocktail event will also be a celebration of Vermont Humanities’ Vermont Reads program. Bill McKibben will offer a keynote address.

