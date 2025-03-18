Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Here are the 2024 Vermont Book Awards finalists

Vermont Public | By Jenn Jarecki,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published March 18, 2025 at 9:19 AM EDT
This year's Vermont Book Award finalists include writers who have won National Book Awards, Horn Book awards and first book prizes.

Spring is nearly here, which means longer days, muddier roads — and, for enthusiasts of the written word, the announcement of the Vermont Book Awards finalists.

The awards honor outstanding local work in fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and children’s literature. The prizes are overseen by Vermont Humanities and the state Department of Libraries.

Miciah Bay Gault directs the Vermont Book Awards, and joined Vermont Public's Jenn Jarecki to reveal the 2024 finalists.

Creative nonfiction

  • William Homestead for Not Till We Are Lost: Thoreau, Education, and Climate Crisis
  • Lucy Ives for An Image of My Name Enters America
  • Adrie Kusserow for The Trauma Mantras: A Memoir in Prose Poems
  • Ethan Tapper How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World

Fiction

  • M.T. Anderson for Nicked
  • Maria Hummel for Goldenseal
  • Carolyn Kuebler for Liquid, Fragile, Perishable
  • GennaRose Nethercott for Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart

Poetry

  • Julia C. Alter for Some Dark Familiar
  • Kellam Ayres for In the Cathedral of My Undoing
  • Margaret Draft for Nowhere Was a Lake
  • Alison Prine for Loss and Its Antonym

Children’s literature

  • Emma Hunsinger for How it All Ends (Middle grade graphic novel)
  • Kekla Magoon for The Secret Library (Middle grade novel)
  • Tanya Lee Stone for Remembering Rosalind Franklin (Picture book)

Winners will be announced May 3 during the Vermont Book Awards celebration at the College Hall chapel in Montpelier. The dessert and cocktail event will also be a celebration of Vermont Humanities’ Vermont Reads program. Bill McKibben will offer a keynote address.
Jenn Jarecki
Jenn Jarecki is Vermont Public's Morning Edition host. Email Jenn.
Kevin Trevellyan
