Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Good viewing conditions forecast for lunar eclipse late tonight

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp
Published March 13, 2025 at 1:35 PM EDT
This combination of photos shows the moon in various stages of the total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif., on May 15, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
/
Associated Press File
This combination of photos shows the moon in various stages of the total lunar eclipse in Temple City, Calif., on May 15, 2022.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, the moon will slip into the darkest part of Earth’s shadow and appear a coppery red. The lunar eclipse will last for just over an hour, until 3:31 am. During that time, night owls in Vermont should have favorable viewing conditions.

There are scattered high clouds in the forecast — wispy upper cirrus clouds.

“They should be fairly transparent, especially with the moon shining, it should be decently clear,” said Tyler Danzig, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Burlington.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the region, with calm winds.

An illustration of the earth against a dark sky, with the right side bright and the left side dark.
NASA
Totality will occur between 2:26 a.m. and 3:31 a.m. Friday morning.

During the eclipse, Earth will perfectly line up between the sun and the moon, blocking most sunlight from reaching the moon’s surface. But long red wavelengths of light can still travel through our planet’s atmosphere, illuminating the moon in blood red.

The eclipse will be visible throughout the Western Hemisphere. You don’t need any special equipment to see the lunar eclipse, but you can grab binoculars or a telescope if you’d like.

The next total lunar eclipse visible in Vermont won't be until June 2029.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

_
Tags
Local News SpaceScienceLocal News
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public.
See stories by Lexi Krupp
Latest Stories