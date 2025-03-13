Good viewing conditions forecast for lunar eclipse late tonight

Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, the moon will slip into the darkest part of Earth’s shadow and appear a coppery red. The lunar eclipse will last for just over an hour, until 3:31 am. During that time, night owls in Vermont should have favorable viewing conditions.

There are scattered high clouds in the forecast — wispy upper cirrus clouds.

“They should be fairly transparent, especially with the moon shining, it should be decently clear,” said Tyler Danzig, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Burlington.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the region, with calm winds.

NASA Totality will occur between 2:26 a.m. and 3:31 a.m. Friday morning.

During the eclipse, Earth will perfectly line up between the sun and the moon, blocking most sunlight from reaching the moon’s surface. But long red wavelengths of light can still travel through our planet’s atmosphere, illuminating the moon in blood red.

The eclipse will be visible throughout the Western Hemisphere. You don’t need any special equipment to see the lunar eclipse, but you can grab binoculars or a telescope if you’d like.

The next total lunar eclipse visible in Vermont won't be until June 2029.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message .