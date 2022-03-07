Want to have a say in Vermont Public's news coverage? Here's how.

The reporters in Vermont Public's newsroom are listening — to you.

Our news staff are based all over the state, from Brattleboro and Rutland to the Upper Valley, Montpelier and Burlington. And many of them have specific areas of focus, called beats: Politics, health care and aging, to name a few.

Now we're launching a new way for you to help shape those beats, and guide our reporters to the issues and angles most relevant to you.

We're calling this experiment "engaged beat-building," and it won't work without your participation! By sharing your stories, concerns, questions and needs, you'll help us serve our whole audience better.

So read on to learn about what some of the reporters in our newsroom are focusing on, and how you can direct their coverage. And bookmark this page, because we'll be adding more reporters over time!

You can also leave a message for any of our reporters, any time, at 802-552-8899.

Housing & health care: Lexi Krupp

Lexi Krupp is Vermont Public's Upper Valley/Northeast Kingdom reporter, focusing on housing and health care.

Vermont is known for strong local communities, but it’s not cheap to live here. More and more, Vermonters are struggling to find affordable housing and child care — longstanding problems that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

I help you understand these issues and find people working towards solutions, especially in the Upper Valley and the Northeast Kingdom. I also help answer questions about COVID and public health.

Get in touch with Lexi using the form below, or leave a message by calling 802-552-8899. Learn more about Lexi and explore her reporting here.

The Vermont Statehouse: Peter Hirschfeld

Peter Hirschfeld covers state government and the Vermont Legislature for Vermont Public. He is based in our Capital Bureau located across the street from Vermont’s Statehouse.

The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.

The more I hear from you, the better I’ll be at my job. What issues do you want lawmakers to focus on? What info do you most urgently need?

Get in touch with Peter using the form below, or leave a message by calling 802-552-8899. Learn more about Pete and explore his reporting here.

Aging in Vermont: Nina Keck

Nina Keck began reporting for Vermont Public — then known as VPR — in 1996, primarily covering the Rutland area. Her work is frequently featured on NPR.

One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age?

I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex. Yours are the voices and stories that guide us as we navigate aging — because, well, we all are.

Get in touch with me using the form below, or leave me a message by calling 802-552-8899. You can also write to me at this address: PO Box 321 Pittsford, VT 05763

Learn more about Nina and check out her stories here.

Vermont politics & policy: Bob Kinzel

Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.

Curious about how the Vermont Legislature works? Flummoxed by a particular trend or historical precedent in Vermont political life? I answer your questions about the past, present and possible future of Vermont politics on our series "Ask Bob."

Questions like:



Pose your question using the form below, or leave a message by calling 802-552-8899. Explore more from our "Ask Bob" series here.

Business & the economy: Henry Epp

Henry Epp is a reporter covering business, the economy and infrastructure issues for Vermont Public. He's also co-host of The Frequency, Vermont Public's daily news podcast, and was the local host of All Things Considered until November 2021.

I’m interested in hearing from those of you who make up our state’s private sector: Do you work at a local company that’s become a global brand (like Cabot or Darn Tough)? Do you work for an international corporation that has found a home in Vermont (like GlobalFoundries or Keurig Dr Pepper)? Do you work at one of Vermont’s many breweries, organic farms, or other local businesses?

What is it like at your workplace? How does your experience match the public perception of your employer? How could Vermont better support its workforce?

Submit story tips and share your experiences in the form below, or leave a message by calling 802-552-8899. Check out more of Henry's work here.