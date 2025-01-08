Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PHOTOS: Lawmakers return to Montpelier for the 2025 legislative session

Vermont Public | By Sophie Stephens,
Zoe McDonald
Published January 8, 2025 at 3:36 PM EST
Family memebers and friends sat in the Senate chambers in Montpelier on Jan. 8, 2025 on the first day of the session. Here, a lone children's snow boot was left behind.
Sophie Stephens
Vermont Public
Family members and friends sat in the Senate chambers in Montpelier on Jan. 8, 2025 on the first day of the session. Here, a lone children's snow boot was left behind in the excitement.
Sen. Phil Baruth raises his right hand and swears in as Senate President Pro Tempore after being reelected to the role on Jan. 8, 2025.
Sophie Stephens
Vermont Public
Sen. Phil Baruth raises his right hand and swears in as Senate President Pro Tempore after being reelected to the role on Jan. 8, 2025.
Two adults stand and shake hands while people applaud sitting on a bench behind them
Sophie Stephens
Vermont Public
Sen. Ginny Lyons (left) and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth (right) shake hands after Lyons took her oath to join the Senate Committee on Committees on Jan. 8, 2025.

More from Vermont Public: 4 issues to watch during this year's Vermont legislative session

Sen. Alison Clarkson records Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth's speech on Jan. 8, 2025.
Sophie Stephens
Vermont Public
Sen. Alison Clarkson records Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth's speech on Jan. 8, 2025.
A page picks at their painted nails while Senate proceedings continue on the first day of the session, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
Sophie Stephens
Vermont Public
A page picks at their painted nails while Senate proceedings continue on the first day of the session, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
It didn't take long for senators to start passing notes on the Senate floor on the first day of the 2025 legislative session.
Sophie Stephens
Vermont Public
It didn't take long for senators to start passing notes on the Senate floor on the first day of the 2025 legislative session.
Senators including Senate Minority Leader Scott Beck (center) on the first day of the 2025 session on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Sophie Stephens
Vermont Public
Senators including Senate Minority Leader Scott Beck (center) on the first day of the 2025 session on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Rows of adults in a formal room stand and clap as a woman with brown hair and dark clothing sits and smiles in the center.
Zoe McDonald
Vermont Public
Vermont House representatives clap for Rep. Jill Krowinski, center, after she won the vote for speaker of the Vermont House on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski reelected to leadership, fending off challenge

A person in a dark suit hands a woman in a purple blazer with curly dark hair a half-sheet of yellow paper.
Zoe McDonald
Vermont Public
Rep. Brian Cina, left, hands Rep. Laura Sibilia, right, a secret ballot to vote for speaker of the Vermont House on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
Older adults in formal clothing sit in rows at long wooden desks. Two men in suits speak to each other across an aisle. One of the men has his hand on his head.
Zoe McDonald
Vermont Public
Two lawmakers chat after the vote for speaker of the Vermont House on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
A man wearing a grey blazer, floral tie and gold nametag reads a thick book while lawmakers and guests sit in the background.
Zoe McDonald
Vermont Public
Rep. Scott Campbell reads the book "Every Vote Equal" while lawmakers wait to hear the results of the vote for speaker of the Vermont House on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
A Vermont Capitol Police officer stands a plastic divider up between the guest section and the lawmaker's desks in a formal statehouse chamber.
Zoe McDonald
Vermont Public
A Vermont Capitol Police officer fixes a plastic divider after it fell onto lawmakers in the House chamber during the first day of the legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
Representatives stand outside of the House chambers on the first day of the 2025 session, awaiting their turn to pick their seat.
Sophie Stephens
Vermont Public
Representatives stand outside of the House chambers on the first day of the 2025 session, awaiting their turn to pick their seat.

Sophie Stephens
Zoe McDonald
Zoe McDonald is a digital producer in Vermont Public’s newsroom. Previously, she served as the multimedia news producer for WBHM, central Alabama’s local public radio station. Before she discovered her love for public media, she created content for brands like Insider, Southern Living and Health. She graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Mississippi in 2017. Zoe enjoys reading, drinking tea, trying new recipes and hiking with her dog.
