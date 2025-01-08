Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski reelected to leadership as new legislative session begins

Vermont lawmakers Wednesday began their uncertain journey into legislative waters that have been roiled by existential challenges facing state institutions and a historic shift in the Legislature’s balance of power.

The internal tensions lawmakers will navigate over the next two years were on display in the opening minutes of the House’s first floor session of the year, when members debated who should serve as their next speaker of the House.

PHOTOS: Lawmakers return to Montpelier for the 2025 legislative session

Incumbent Jill Krowinski, a Democratic representative from Burlington, faced a challenge from independent Dover Rep. Laura Sibilia. Krowinski handily won reelection by a vote of 111-35, thanks to a bipartisan coalition that included Republicans such as West Rutland Rep. Tom Burditt.

“What’s so important to in today’s Vermont is the symbol of two hands reaching across the aisle to work for the common good of all Vermonters,” Burditt said. “My hope is all of our hands reach into the aisle for the sake of the voters in these historic times.”

Republican’s historic gains in the House and Senate on Election Day have eliminated Democrats’ supermajority in Montpelier. And major legislation to address any of the key issues Vermont faces, such as health care, property taxes and housing, will require the sort of bipartisan compromise that was in short supply during the previous biennium.

“I think we all know that we can’t do anything this biennium without each other. We need each other,” said Calais Rep. Marc Mihaly, a Democrat. “And that means the operative word for this session is negotiation. We’re not going to get anything done without solutions that are completely bipartisan.”

Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth have negotiated power-sharing agreements in recent days with the Republicans minority leaders who now hold far more sway over the course of legislative actions.

The GOP is expected to have three committee chairs in the Senate — triple the number it had last year. More importantly, according to Senate Minority Leader Scott Beck, Republicans will enjoy more proportional representation on the committees of jurisdiction through which the most consequential bills must pass.

“In order for us to meet the moment and deal with the issues we know Vermonters are very concerned about, we’re going to have to work in a bipartisan fashion,” Beck said. “The House and Senate are going to have to pull in the same direction, and that’s going to have to be in a similar direction to what the governor wants. If we can’t do that, then we’re not going to be able to meet the moment.”

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public Senators including Senate Minority Leader Scott Beck (center) on the first day of the 2025 session on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement Wednesday welcoming lawmakers back to Montpelier.

“It’s no secret, over the last two years, we’ve had our share of disagreements with the Legislature, particularly over new taxes and fees, including a property tax increase that’s making it harder for Vermonters to make ends meet,” Scott said.

Scott said his party’s resurgence in the General Assembly will facilitate the collaboration he says he was unable to find when Democrats had enough votes to override his vetoes.

“With the balance voters provided in November, it’s my hope we can work together, across party lines, to make Vermont more affordable,” Scott said.

Dozens of longtime, institutional lawmakers have departed the Statehouse over the past four years. The Senate in particular, according to Baruth, has seen a “massive generational turnover.”

“Nearly two thirds of the body brand spanking new over the last two years — an astonishing evolution in this chamber,” Baruth said Wednesday.

Joey Palumbo / Vermont Public Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth is sworn in to another term as leader Jan. 8, 2025.

Baruth said the Senate will address the issue of property taxes with the same urgency as the governor, and he characterized rising tax burdens as an “emergency.”

“My hope is that none of us will stop until we reach what I consider the holy grail — a tri-partisan overhaul of an education system that must continue to deliver excellence even as we ease the financial burden on Vermont families,” he said.

House Democrats say property taxes and education reform will be their top priority as well.

During his inaugural address on Thursday, Scott will unveil the broad outlines of a major reform plan that seeks to consolidate education governance and overhaul the school budget process.

Springfield Rep. Alice Emmons, a Democrat who’s the longest-serving member of the Vermont Legislature, said the institution is in the midst of a transition. And she said she’s optimistic that its early fractures will heal quickly.

“I’ve seen leadership vacuums … and we get through it,” Emmons said. “It’s a learning process for everyone. There will be mishaps. But I think it’s new voices and new perspectives and new ears, and I think it’s really healthy for the institution.”

