Rep. Becca Balint on 'choosing courage over comfort' in her second term in Congress

Vermont Rep. Becca Balint was sworn into office Friday, Jan. 3, for a second term in the U.S. House.

Vermont Public's Bob Kinzel recently had a chance to talk with Vermont's lone congresswoman about her first two years in the House and her approach going into her next two. This interview was produced for the ear. We highly recommend listening to the audio. We’ve also provided a transcript, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Bob Kinzel: What's an issue that you've devoted a fair amount of time to, something that's been a priority during your first term?

Becca Balint: I was really proud of the Community Housing Act that I introduced that invests $500 billion to increase housing in Vermont, across the country. And although we were not able to, you know, pass that large investment, I have been using that bill to make connections with people in other districts across the nation, both in urban and rural areas, that are also experiencing the same kind of crisis.

And so that's the real puzzle that is Congress right now, is you get a new Congress reconstituted every two years. In this case, we also have a new administration coming in. You have to figure out how, with the players, you know, that we now have coming in, how can we make progress on these issues?

Because the issue isn't going away for Vermonters. It is their most important issue. So I'm going to try to figure out how I can get something through, even in a divided Congress.

Bob Kinzel: You certainly have expressed some very strong concerns about some of the priorities of President-elect Trump on immigration, tax policies, tariffs, law enforcement issues, health care reform, among others. Are there some issues where you hope to work with the administration on next year?

Becca Balint: Well, the one that I was just talking about, housing, is a place where we might be able to get some collective work across the aisle.

Bob Kinzel: How hard is it to do that?

Becca Balint: It's really hard, Bob. I won't, I won't sugarcoat it. It's really hard, and it is by having those, you know, one-on-one conversations, not in front of the cameras, you know, not trying to make a spectacle of things, but inviting someone out for coffee and really talking about, "What do we have in common? Because you care about your constituents, and I care about mine, and ultimately, we're Americans, and that's what should be guiding us."

[Republicans'] majority has shrunk, and they're going to have to work with us in order to get bills, like funding bills, over the finish line. They just don't have the votes on their own.

Rep. Becca Balint

Bob Kinzel: The Republicans have a very small majority in the new Congress, in the U.S. House in January, it could grow even smaller in the short term as some members get confirmed for posts in the administration of President-elect Trump. It seems like the Republican caucus also includes a number of moderate members from several states. Will this narrow margin and this group of GOP moderates act as a buffer against some of the proposals that will likely emerge from the new Trump administration?

Becca Balint: I think there's going to be a lot of really close votes. I think they're going to have to partner with us to get some of their priorities over the finish line. I think there is a real opportunity here.

My concern is always that those voices within the Republican conference that are calling for more moderate movement often just get shouted down and marginalized, and that is not good for the nation. So I do think that we're in a different situation than we were in 2016 — we being the Democrats — because in 2016 the Republicans had a bigger majority in the House. And we're even in a different situation than we were last Congress, because [Republicans'] majority has shrunk, and they're going to have to work with us in order to get bills, like funding bills, over the finish line. They just don't have the votes on their own.

Bob Kinzel: I'm wondering, how do you see your role over the next two years? Given your experience, will you approach the next two years any differently than this first term?

I have made a realization for myself that two years in, I feel a whole lot more fearless because of my sense of competency. I have an idea about how I can be most effective within the caucus. Rep. Becca Balint

Becca Balint: Oh, I love that question, Bob. I actually been thinking about that a whole lot.

Now that I've got two years under my belt, I kind of understand how this ant farm works. Here in D.C., I always call it an ant farm because everyone's crawling underground and popping back up.

I have made a realization for myself that two years in, I feel a whole lot more fearless because of my sense of competency. I have an idea about how I can be most effective within the caucus. I think people see me as both a serious legislator and also someone that's always looking to build coalition.

I love people, Bob. It's always driven me in my life.

Bob Kinzel: So if you're going to be more fearless in your second term, how will that show itself?

Becca Balint: Now that I understand sort of how this organism works and operates, that I am someone who is speaking up more in ways that are demonstrating my leadership. And that matters to me, that people will often come a couple days later to me and say, "I'm so glad that you said that in caucus. Somebody needed to say it." Those kinds of moments are really important to me, and I can usually tell that I have something to say, because I feel it in my stomach first: this sort of, you know, this, this energy that I feel that leads me to take the next brave step forward.

And my mantra for this year is I'm going to be choosing courage over comfort every single day.

