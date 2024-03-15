Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Why Vermont's Rep. Becca Balint voted for the bill that could ban TikTok

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:32 PM EDT
One woman holds a sign saying "I'm 1 of 170 million Americans on TikTok" while another, in the foreground, holds a phone. In the background is the U.S. Capitol
J. Scott Applewhite
/
Associated Press
Devotees of TikTok, Mona Swain, center, and her sister, Rachel Swain, right, both of Atlanta, monitor voting at the Capitol in Washington, as the House passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app if its China-based owner doesn't sell, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Lawmakers contend the app's owner, ByteDance, is beholden to the Chinese government, which could demand access to the data of TikTok's consumers in the U.S.

Rep. Becca Balint voted for a bill that could lead to the banning of TikTok in the United States.

The measure easily passed the U.S. House Wednesday.

It calls for a ban in six months if the Chinese firm ByteDance doesn't divest its financial interest in TikTok.

Backers of the bill say they're concerned ByteDance will share the personal data of American users with the Chinese government.

In a written statement, Balint said she supported the legislation because "I share the concerns of parents across the country that TikTok in its current form poses a threat to mental health, data privacy, and national security."

But opponents of the bill said it could infringe on the free speech rights of the 170 million TikTok users in this country.

The legislation now goes to the Senate.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
