Why Vermont's Rep. Becca Balint voted for the bill that could ban TikTok

Rep. Becca Balint voted for a bill that could lead to the banning of TikTok in the United States.

The measure easily passed the U.S. House Wednesday.

It calls for a ban in six months if the Chinese firm ByteDance doesn't divest its financial interest in TikTok.

Backers of the bill say they're concerned ByteDance will share the personal data of American users with the Chinese government.

In a written statement, Balint said she supported the legislation because "I share the concerns of parents across the country that TikTok in its current form poses a threat to mental health, data privacy, and national security."

But opponents of the bill said it could infringe on the free speech rights of the 170 million TikTok users in this country.

The legislation now goes to the Senate.

