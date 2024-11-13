Scott asks anti-Trump Vermonters to give the president-elect 'the opportunity to do better'

No Republican governor has been more critical of President-elect Donald Trump than Phil Scott, but Scott said Wednesday he’s hopeful Trump will do a better job during his second term in the White House.

Scott, who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris last week, has said there’s “no one less equipped” to heal the divide in America than Trump.

But in his first press conference since Election Day, Scott said the incoming president handily won a free and fair election.

We need to at least give him the opportunity to do better and do the right thing. Gov. Phil Scott

"And we have to respect the will of the voters," Scott said. "So for the sake of our country, we need to tamp down the division and fear, and we need to at least give him the opportunity to do better and do the right thing."

Scott said he was able to work effectively with the last Trump administration, despite his outspoken criticism of the president. He said he expects the same will be true over the next four years.

“We were able to work with … his administration previously. There were some good things that he did that we supported and we advocated for, and they helped us in ways as well,” he said.

Scott said he expects some Republican governors will be appointed to Trump’s cabinet. And he said he has good working relationships with all of them.

