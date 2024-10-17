Gov. Phil Scott’s shelter plan met with relief and skepticism

This story, by Report for America corps member Carly Berlin, was produced through a partnership between VTDigger and Vermont Public.

Some service providers and municipal leaders are suggesting that the Gov. Phil Scott administration’s plan to assemble three family shelters in state-owned buildings amounts to too little, too late.

For weeks, local officials, lawmakers, and service providers have been pushing the administration to intervene on behalf of the more than 1,000 people who have lost their shelter through the state’s motel voucher program over the last month.

Among the many Vermonters who had called on Scott to intervene, some expressed gratitude at the news of the new shelters this week. But some have cautioned that these shelters won’t meet the need.

“This has been entirely predictable since the legislation was signed by the governor,” said Frank Knaack, the executive director of the Housing and Homelessness Alliance of Vermont. “We knew that these dates were coming for months. Providers have been asking the governor for months to do something about it.”

The state has not yet lined up service providers to operate the shelters, to be located at the Waterbury Armory, the former State Police barracks in Williston, and a thus far undetermined location in Montpelier. Officials are aiming to open the first two sites by Nov. 1, and said the Montpelier site will likely take longer to open.

Julie Bond, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven — the primary shelter provider in Washington County — said the organization has been in talks with state officials for the last several days about operating the Montpelier site. Good Sam doesn’t currently operate family shelters, and making the call on whether the organization has capacity to step in is “a major decision,” she said.

“I’m very heartened by the opportunities and the thinking about increasing shelter capacity,” Bond said. But creating a new shelter that meets the standards she would expect will take time — creating one in a matter of weeks isn’t realistic, she said.

“We still need an even quicker solution to house people in the immediate term, and that just simply means keeping the motels fully operational without the 80-day-cap until we can do this correctly,” Bond said, referring to a new time limit on voucher stays that has resulted in the current wave of evictions.

The 80-day time limit, along with an 1,100-room cap on the motel program, will both be lifted during the winter months, beginning Dec. 1. But facing a severe housing shortage and a lack of family shelters, some families evicted from the motel program this fall have had little option but to pitch tents outdoors — a situation that has become increasingly dire as temperatures drop.

Some families had been camping at Burlington’s North Beach Campground, where the city opened tent sites for families leaving nearby motels. But the city closed that campground for the season on Tuesday Oct. 15, leaving families further displaced.

“We communicated to the State that we were willing to be partners and would consider extending the closure of North Beach campground if the State offered a firm plan to provide an indoor shelter alternative,” Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak said in a written statement. “As of October 15 at 12:00 PM, when North Beach closed, no tangible State plan for alternative shelter was shared with the City.”

Sarah Russell, the city’s special assistant to end homelessness and co-chair of the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance, said she had spoken to state officials about the possibility of using the barracks as a shelter in the last month, but the news Tuesday afternoon that the state planned to move forward with it came as a surprise.

“We had no idea what was going to happen,” Russell said. “I was shocked to see that Williston was — you know, that they were moving forward with that location.”

The Department for Children and Families has not provided numbers on how many families the three shelter sites will be able to accommodate. At a Wednesday press conference, Scott said the shelters will differ from the large, congregate shelters the state stood up last spring, and will provide private spaces for individual families.

The municipalities slated to host these shelters have had varied responses.

The town of Waterbury has signaled its pushback. A statement from the town, shared by its zoning administrator, Mike Bishop, on Wednesday, says the town had not been contacted by the state about this latest attempt to use the Armory building as a homeless shelter. The state can do so now only if it uses state employees to staff it, the letter says — if officials want to use a third-party, they will need to seek a new zoning permit.

Bill Fraser, the city manager for Montpelier, said the city learned about the state’s plans to open a family shelter there through news reports over the last several days. The city doesn’t yet know what site is under consideration, he said.

“We certainly support having more shelter space in the city. It’s a huge need,” Fraser said. On Sept. 18, one day before people sheltered through the motel program began exhausting their 80 days, Fraser led a group of municipal officials calling on the state to open up state-owned buildings for temporary shelters and to oversee sanctioned encampments on state land.

“You would have thought that having additional shelter spaces, or whatever alternative was going to be available for people, would have been in place and functional by Sept. 19,” Fraser said. “Not, you know, we’re trying to figure it out here on Oct. 15th or 16th or 17th.”

Williston Town Manager Erik Wells said officials from the Agency of Human Services reached out to him several weeks ago to relay that they were considering using the former police barracks site as a shelter. He took a tour of the site with state staff last week.

The town is supportive of the state’s effort, he said. “These are our fellow Vermonters that are in need of assistance right now, families with children as we’re entering the cold winter months. I mean, we had our first 30 degree day this morning.”

His message to the town has been one of “asking people to join me in welcoming families to the community, and working to build a supportive and compassionate social infrastructure to assist.”

State lawmakers — many of whom voted in favor of the state budget, the legislation that has resulted in the motel evictions — had also called on Scott to intervene.

“I think the governor has finally done the right thing here — but, again, late in coming,” said Senate President Pro Tem. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden Central.

In addition to families with children, hundreds of other vulnerable Vermonters were evicted from the program in recent weeks, including elderly people and people with disabilities. Baruth said he had hoped to see Scott’s administration exercise more flexibility when implementing the law.

“It has been my understanding that the American Disabilities Act and other legislation gives the administration space for discretion where the disabled are concerned,” he said.

Everyone already in the motel program this summer and fall met vulnerability criteria previously set by the state. Lawmakers missed an opportunity to spell out who was most vulnerable among them and should be prioritized, Baruth said, noting that the Legislature’s partnership with the administration on this issue “has frayed to the point where we find it hard to accept their representations on it.”

“What they’re fixated on is what the governor calls ‘weaning people off the program,’” Baruth said. “And what that means, in effect, is putting them on the street and hoping they go away.”

Scott has emphasized that the cost of the motel voucher program, which greatly expanded due to an influx of federal funds during the pandemic, is unsustainable. Lawmakers passed the current caps on the program in an effort to rein in costs earlier this year.

