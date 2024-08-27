Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cutout images of polling places surrounding text, "Vermont Public Election 2024"
Election 2024
Vermont Public wants your concerns to inform our election coverage. Tell us: What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes?

Progressive candidates for statewide office withdraw from the race

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published August 27, 2024 at 5:36 PM EDT
People stand behind black dividers as they fill out ballots in a beige room.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Fletcher residents vote in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. By the after-work hours, town officials said about 10% of the voter checklist had cast a ballot.

All five Progressive candidates for statewide office have withdrawn their candidacies — and it's not actually surprising news.

Vermont election law prohibits a candidate from running in two different major party primaries — so an individual candidate can't seek both the Democratic and Progressive nominations.

Josh Wronski is executive director of the Vermont Progressive Party. He says by having their candidates withdraw, the party can then support the winning Democratic candidate in a race — allowing them to run as a Democrat/Progressive on the November ballot.

"That's the best way we can kind of engage in this fusion strategy that we found in Vermont at the statewide level," Wronski said. "Again, don't love the laws as they are written, but you know, they are the laws."

Wronski says the Progressive Party will now support the Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and auditor as so-called "fusion" candidates.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.

For the 2024 election, Vermont Public wants to ensure that YOUR concerns inform our candidate debates, voter guides and more. Share your thoughts using the form below — and sign up to get email updates from Vermont Public throughout the election season. Or give us a call at 802-552-8899.

_

See all of Vermont Public's 2024 election coverage.
Tags
Local News Election 2024Local NewsGovernment & Politics
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Latest Stories