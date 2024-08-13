Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Polls are closed for the 2024 Vermont primaries. See live results.


Vermont's primary election results

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published August 13, 2024 at 2:04 PM EDT
A group of people enter and exit the doorway of a white wooden building.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Cheryl and Steve Grundon, left and center, pass by Chuck and Alison Mannings. They all visited the Fletcher town office to cast their ballot in the statewide primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Get the latest results from the Aug. 13, 2024 Vermont primary election here, via the Associated Press.

In this year's primary there are contests on the Republican and Democratic sides of the lieutenant governor's race; two Democrats seeking the nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Phil Scott; and several closely-watched legislative primaries where incumbents are defending their seats.

Results will begin to be posted shortly after polls close at 7 p.m.

While you wait: 5 tips for connecting with people who disagree with you politically

The winners in today's Republican, Progressive and Democratic primaries will appear on the general election ballot in November.

Note: Only contested races are included in the results below. The state's unofficial primary results for all 180 legislative seats, plus all statewide offices, will be available at electionresults.vermont.gov.

Jump to: State House | State Senate

Statewide races

State House races

State Senate races

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Election 2024Local NewsGovernment & Politics
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Latest Stories