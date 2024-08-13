Vermont's primary election results

Get the latest results from the Aug. 13, 2024 Vermont primary election here, via the Associated Press.

In this year's primary there are contests on the Republican and Democratic sides of the lieutenant governor's race; two Democrats seeking the nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Phil Scott; and several closely-watched legislative primaries where incumbents are defending their seats.

Results will begin to be posted shortly after polls close at 7 p.m.

The winners in today's Republican, Progressive and Democratic primaries will appear on the general election ballot in November.

Note: Only contested races are included in the results below. The state's unofficial primary results for all 180 legislative seats, plus all statewide offices, will be available at electionresults.vermont.gov.

Jump to: State House | State Senate

Statewide races

State House races

State Senate races

